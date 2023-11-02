Port Authority of Western Liguria, expenses of €309.2 million are expected in 2024
Expected revenue is €182.4 million
Genova
November 2, 2023
On Tuesday, the Management Committee of the
Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea has approved financial statements
2024 forecast of the entity that forecasts revenues for a value of
€182.4 million and expenditure of €309.2 million
largely related to the implementation of further measures
of the ordinary works programme and
extraordinary. As far as tax revenue is concerned, in 2024
A total of €57 million is expected to be
in line with the trend of maritime traffic. With regard to the
management of state-owned land, rent values are expected
concessionaires granted by deed or licence for €49.85 million
with an increase of +21.9% largely determined by
the application of the Istat adjustment of 2023 and 2024. Revenue
amounted to €51.6 million, essentially
from state and regional transfers of €20.9 million
and the forecast of financial transactions of €29.52 million
of euros intended to cover large-scale interventions
infrastructure.
On the expenditure side, the 2024 budget provides for current expenditure
amounting to €91.1 million and expenditure commitments in part
capital of €201.6 million, of which approximately €176.3 million
intended for works, buildings and extraordinary maintenance, 15.4
million for loan repayments, 7.8 million for investments in
tangible and intangible assets.
Illustrating the programmes concerning the implementation of
works, the Port Authority has highlighted that significant are the
interventions of the ordinary programme, especially for the port of
Savona - Vado Ligure with a spending commitment in 2024 of 41.2
million euros, while 22.7 million euros are planned for the Genoa airport
million euros. The most important interventions for the airport of
Savona-Vado concern the safety of the Segno stream
(17.8 million), the hydraulic arrangement of the Rio Sant'Elena (5.6 million
million), "Agri-food" projects (9.2
millions), works to renovate the slope in the frieze to the
access roads to the port of Vado Ligure for expansion
intermodal terminal (€3.5 million) and
verification of the design of the second lot of the Vado Dam
Ligurian. For the Genoa airport, the main interventions concern the
maintenance of buoys, lights and signalling (4.5 million), the
Reblooming of the cliff to protect the road network
serving the PSA terminal in the port of Prà (6.5
million) and the restoration of the wave protection wall and the extension of the
West Brush in the Technical Dock (2.8 million).
With reference to the extraordinary program, in Genoa there are
commitments of more than €100 million are planned for interventions
infrastructure in the area of Ship Repairs (€26.9 million),
Concenter (€30 million), Carmagnani-Superba relocation (€30 million)
€ million), infrastructure works in Calata Bettolo (€ 6.1 million),
railway infrastructure, Ronco Canepa and Ronco Canepa container terminals
doubling of the Ronco-Sommergibile link road (5 million), Nuova Torre
Pilots (1.5 million) and modernisation and extension of the fleet
Bettolo-Rugna (1 million).
At its meeting on Monday, the Committee also gave its
Green light for the signing of the agreement relating to the agreement between
ASPI, Liguria Region, Port Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea, Municipality of
Genoa and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, with which
A budget of €20 million is provided for the
implementation of interventions aimed at improving logistical access
to the port area of Savona, in line with the development programmes
defined by the PSA and the territory.
With reference to port work, the Management Committee
approved the disbursement of a contribution for re-employment in other
duties of partially eligible personnel amounting to €99,000 in
in favour of the CULP of Savona and 672 thousand euros for the CULMV of Genoa,
in relation to the costs incurred by the Companies during the period
July-September 2023.
