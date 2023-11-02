In 2024, investments of €125 million are planned in port infrastructure in the ports of the Central Adriatic

On Tuesday, the Management Committee of the
Port System of the Central Adriatic Sea has approved the
2024 budget of the institution that defines investments in
port infrastructure for €125.09 million, part of a
Triennial of Works 2024-2026 which plans interventions in the system
with total resources of €767.4 million. The PSA has
announced that for the first time in the three-year programme
2024-2026, both works and services, funds are included
for in-depth studies and the development of
planning of the peninsula in the port of Ancona, i.e.
extension of the port to the sea so as to promote a
growth prospects, enhancing, in particular, the
of Ro-Ro ferry traffic.
The port authority has announced that the expenditure forecast of the
2024 budget, for the capital part, is equal to 233
million for the main works indicated in the programme
three-year period, previous spending programmes and programming
three-year service and supply period. Coverage of these expenses
comes from the administrative surplus of €270 million, the result of
public funding sedimented in recent years and now activated
as well as the institution's balance sheet assets. The forecast is
to end 2024 with a surplus of €38 million, largely
part bound for the planned works. The result of
Free administration is therefore expected to be 500 thousand euros. In the
In addition, in 2023, the Port System Authority launched tenders
for works financed by the National Recovery Plan and
Resilience and the National Plan complementary to the PNRR to
a total of €38.05 million and the procedures have been put in place to launch the
works contracts for a further €11.25 million.
The public works programme for 2024 includes, among other things,
priority interventions, structural adjustment in the port of Ancona
of quay 23, with an investment of €17 million, the excavation for
the adjustment to -14 meters of the seabed in front of the first section
of the straight quay (€4.5 million), the deepening of the
seabed of quay 26 and other commercial quays (12
million), the modernisation of quay cranes 25 (1.6 million euros)
millions). For the shipbuilding industry, following the agreement with
Fincantieri, the completion of the design is expected
for the construction of the second set-up quay and the
call for tenders (€14.4 million). In addition, in the Doric port,
work will be carried out to complete the works envisaged in the
Port Master Plan, preparatory to the implementation of the
peninsula, with the filling of the reclaimed basin and the quay of
shore.