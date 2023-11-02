Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Closes Third Quarter with Record Revenues

Apart from the optimism professed by the managers of the main
companies in the sector, either expressed by conviction or
To reassure investors, few would have predicted
Such a rapid and full recovery of the cruise industry
after the devastating impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on
This market that has literally come to a standstill for almost a
year and a half. At the height of the global health emergency, even those
Few would have guessed that the cruise industry would not
It would have resumed the sustained pre-crisis growth trend, but
that would set new records.
This was also the case for the Norwegian Cruise group
Line Holdings, which operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line brands,
Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises and who finished third
This year's quarter with a new all-time record in revenue
quarterly results of $2.54 billion, which
represents an increase of +57.0% over the third quarter of 2022 and
an increase of €330.5 million compared to the previous record set
in the second quarter of 2023, as well as an increase of +32.5%
compared to the third quarter of 2019 when the pandemic was not
still started.
The new all-time high was achieved thanks to both the
new record for the value of cruises purchased by customers, which is
amounted to $1.73 billion, a growth of +56.8%
on the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of +26.2% on the third
quarter of 2019, as well as the new record of sales on board the
ships that stood at $802.4 million, with
increases of +57.5% and +48.6% respectively on non-performing loans
2022 and 2019 quarters.
Record quarterly turnover was recorded
also as a result of the increase in the number of passengers embarking on ships
of the group, which in the third quarter of 2023 were 751 thousand,
This number represents an increase of +40.6% over the third quarter of 2019.
2022, an increase of +1.9% over the third quarter of 2019 and is
Almost 83,000 passengers were only lower than the record
recorded in the third quarter of 2018.
Third quarter of 2018 in which the
New records of operating profit and net profit
quarterly figures, values that in any case in the third quarter of 2023 are
very high results, amounting to €523.3 million and
$345.9 million, versus negative results for
-$185.2 million and -$295.4 million in the third quarter of 2019
2022.