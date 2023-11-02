In Spain, drug trafficking carried out with the use of frogmen has been stopped

In Spain, the Civil Guard, the National Police and the
of the Customs Surveillance of the Revenue Agency have
A drug trafficking stopped. A common activity for
law enforcement, surveillance and control of goods of all
nations. What is unusual is the mode
with which traffickers tried to smuggle drugs into
Spain. The agents, in fact, arrested two people who
They were travelling as stowaways on a container ship from
Cartagena, Colombia, bound for Algeciras. These, 11 miles away
from the port of Ceuta, from the stern of the ship launched
three bales containing 100 kilos of cocaine in the sea and then
thrown into the sea.
The unusual way in which illicit trafficking is carried out is
was discovered thanks to reports of the possible embarkation of a
loading of cocaine on a ship departing from Colombia and planned
in transit to Algeciras. The container ship in question is
turned out to be the Olivia I employed by the CMA company
CGM in the MedCarib service connecting Peru, Ecuador, Colombia
and the ports of the Caribbean with the Mediterranean ports of Algeciras,
Valencia, Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Livorno and Malta. The Olivia
She had departed Cartagena on 14 October and was expected to
Algeciras on October 24.
The ship was immediately placed under surveillance
with the use of naval and air forces, an activity that has
allowed to discover the modus operandi of the traffickers who
They traveled like illegal immigrants, all wearing neoprene, hidden
on board the container holder. Near the coast
The smugglers threw themselves into the sea along with the cargo of
drugs with the aim of being recovered from a boat on which
loading the bales of drugs that had been attached to vests of
and were equipped with GPS tracking devices.