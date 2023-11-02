Both tubes of the Gotthard Base Tunnel will only be fully accessible from September 2024

Passenger and freight trains will be able to resume
Running at full capacity in the Gotthard Base Tunnel
only from September 2024. This was announced today by the group
Swiss railway company SBB CFF FFS explaining that the derailment of
A freight train that took place on August 10 in the tunnel
which is the longest in the world, has caused
much more serious damage than initially assumed and,
Therefore, repair work is taking more
time than expected, having to be completely replaced seven
kilometres of track, more than 20,000 sleepers and the
concrete in which they are laid, as well as several other parts
of the plant. According to current estimates, the accident resulted in
damages, including lost revenue, worth 100-130
million Swiss francs.
Currently, about 300 meters are restored every week
of the total seven kilometres of damaged tracks and trains
Goods continue to circulate through the east tube undamaged
since the derailment, while since the end of September also singles
Passenger trains run again on weekends.
In view of the importance of this link
North-South Railway for Switzerland and Europe, the
announced plans to increase capacity
for freight traffic during the week and for traffic
passengers on weekends from the timetable change of the
next December 10th. Monday to Thursday
All traces passing through the tunnel will continue to be
freight traffic, while from Friday evening to
On Sunday evening it is expected that the tunnel will be crossed
both by freight trains and by passenger trains.