Africa Finance Corporation sells a 35% stake in Atlantic Terminal Services to Yilport

The Pan-African financial institution Africa Finance Corporation
(AFC) sold its stake to Yilport Holding of Turkey
35% stake in Atlantic Terminal Services (ATS), a company that
has been granted a 25-year concession for the development of
of the activities in the port of Takoradi through the implementation of the
a terminal for containers and various goods. Earlier this year
Yilport has been awarded the management of the Ghanaian port of call
January
2023), while in 2019 FTA had acquired 35% of the
ATS with an investment of $138 million.
With the operation, Yilport will join the current
shareholders, namely the Ghanaian Ghana Ports & Harbours Authority and the
IbisTek Limited. The latter, as provided for in the agreement with
Yilport, signed earlier this year, will form a joint venture between the two
venture with the Turkish company with a 30% stake and a 30% stake respectively
70% who will be in charge of the management of the African port.
With the new acquisition, Yilport gives further strength to the
landing on the African port market and expanding its
terminal network so far extended to Turkey, Scandinavia,
to the Iberian Peninsula, to the Mediterranean, including the container
terminal of the Italian port of Taranto, and to Latin America.