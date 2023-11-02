La Spezia Port Service obtains the patent for the software that manages the controls of goods

La Spezia Port Service, a company that through Interporto
La Spezia is owned by several shipping companies
La Spezia, has obtained from the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in
Italy the recognition of the procedure for the patent of the process
technical and software used in the port of La Spezia and at the
Unique of the Services of Santo Stefano Magra for the management
computerized management of all activities in support of controls
to the goods. La Spezia Port Service has announced that the dicastery has
announced that the patent application in Italy has received the
patentability opinion is completely positive, as there have been
recognized the requirements of novelty, inventive step
and industrial application envisaged for the granting of the patent
in Italy.
The company has highlighted that this is an acknowledgment
unique in its kind, of high value for society, for the
port of La Spezia but also and above all for the services that the
software management for freight forwarders and customs officers in La Spezia,
operators who have been investing in technology and innovative projects for years
to make import and export operations always
more efficient and smarter.