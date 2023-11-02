Wallenius Wilhelmsen reports a decline in sales and strong earnings growth

After ten quarters of growth, Wallenius Wilhelmsen, a company
active in maritime transport and rolling stock logistics, it has
recorded a decline in the July-September period of this year
revenues of $1.31 billion, a decrease of
-3.3% on the third quarter of 2022 which was determined
the -9.5% decrease in revenues generated by activities
of ocean freight amounted to $976 million.
Ebitda and operating profit amounted to 478
million (+8.6%) and $385 million (+26.2%), with contributions
392 million (+1.8%) and 334 million (+16.8%) respectively from
Shipping. Net profit amounted to €328 million
USD (+33.3%), with a contribution of €304 million (+27.7%)
from shipping activities.
In the third quarter of 2023, the volumes of cargo transported
from the company's fleet amounted to 16.1 million meters
cubes (-0.4%).