Nippon Express Group bought Tramo

Japanese logistics group Nippon Express Group has bought
Tramo, a company founded in 1984 whose name (TRAsportoMObili)
reveals the company's main activity, which is
Specialized in the logistics and transport of furniture and components
high-end furniture. Last year Tramo, which is based in Chiasso,
recorded consolidated revenues of over €117 million and a
EBITDA in excess of €17 million.
The acquisition, which was completed on Tuesday,
concerns 100% of the capital of the holding company Tramo SA and the entire
capital of the 17 subsidiaries operating in Europe and
United States to become part of Nippon Express Group, a group
which employs over 73 thousand people in 49 countries and is listed
on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Japanese society has a
market capitalization of more than €4.8 billion and in 2022
generated consolidated revenues of over €19 billion
recording a profit of more than one billion euros.
Tramo will continue to operate under its own brand also
after the acquisition and, thanks to the possibility of using
Nippon Express Group's infrastructure around the world and in Asia, will be able to
develop its own business in Japan, China, Korea and
South, Singapore and Hong Kong.
"This operation," explained Arnaldo Vivoli,
CEO of Nippon Express Italia - following the
Nippon Express' consolidation in the high-end logistics sector.
range of luxury goods and fashion. In recent years, our
Luxury and fashion customers are expanding globally
their brands through products that feature the
lifestyles, such as furniture and hotels, beyond
of the traditional apparel industry. The acquisition of Tramo
Group is of great relevance to our
growth in the high-end lifestyle segment. The operation,
In fact, it represents a step of fundamental importance both for the
Nippon Express Group and for Tramo Group: there are numerous synergies
that can be grasped thanks to the combination of the two realities
and the sharing of know-how, in view of the resources
unique and complementary features of the two companies. In fact, we will be able to propose
exclusive services to our customers, such as the hand delivery of
top-of-the-range products and designer furniture in Asian areas where
To date, there is no such kind of opportunity and attention
attention to detail in transport, asset management and assembly
hyper-specialized."
"The agreement signed - commented the administrator -
Tramo Group's delegate, Giovanni Di Maggio - marks an important
turning point in the history of both organizations and from a
consolidates Tramo's position of absolute leadership in the
North American and European market for the management and
transport of high-end products in the world of jewellery,
luxury, fashion and design, but on the other hand it opens up extraordinary
opportunities in the new Asian and Far East markets. Thank you
the support of a highly structured player at a global level
like Nippon Express, customers will benefit from
the expansion of the range of new services and standards of
even higher quality. It is, of course, a question of
an opportunity of which all the high-end Made in Italy
will be able to enjoy to manage in absolute safety all the
logistic process for the transfer of goods and products of large
value'.