In the third quarter, Textainer's revenues decreased by -6.2%
Early next year, ownership of the container rental company will pass to Stonepeak
Hamilton
November 2, 2023
The downward trend in the value of Textainer's revenues, which
is the world's second-largest container charter company
in terms of fleet size, continued in the third
quarter of 2023 when the company achieved a turnover of
$192.5 million, down -6.2% on the corresponding
last year. Operating profit amounted to
$92.2 million (-25.2%) and net income at $49.6 million
(-39,0%).
In recent days, Textainer has signed a definitive agreement for
sell its entire share capital to the company
U.S. investment in Stonepeak for $7.4 billion.
It is expected that the transaction will be completed in the first
next year's quarter. Following Operation Textainer
will continue to be led by its President and
CEO Olivier Ghesquiere and the company's headquarters
will remain in Hamilton, Bermuda.
