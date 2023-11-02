Since the beginning of the year, the number of trucks transported by the RAlpin Rolling Motorway between Freiburg and Novara has increased by 12%

Ralpin, the subsidiary of BLS, Hupac and SBB CFF
SBB, which operates the Rolling Motorway between Fribourg and Novara, has
announced that in the first nine months of 2023 its service
rail through the Swiss Alps transported almost 12%
more trucks than in the same period last year
year, a number that this year has also exceeded that of 2019 before
of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company highlighted
that "this development proves the National Council right
and the Council of States, which voted last March and June
both in favour of extending this policy until the end of 2028
important service for the modal shift from the road to the
rail'.
In addition, the company pointed out that this year "well
70% of all RAlpin trains arrived at their destination with
less than 60 minutes late' and that, 'despite a
slight decrease compared to 2022 due to the shortage of
staff at RAlpin's service providers, this
However, this percentage is a good level in freight transport
on the Rhine-Alps-Rotterdam-Genoa corridor'.