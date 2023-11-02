Assiterminal, the call for funds to PSAs for digitization is good

The publication of the €16 million call for proposals dedicated to
Port System Authority for the digitalization of the
logistics chain announced by the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and
Minister of Transport, Edoardo Rixi, call for tenders that provides for the assignment of up to
€1 million to finance Port IT systems
Community System through PNRR funds that are part of the 250
million earmarked for the digitalisation of the supply chain from
by 2026, has been welcomed
by the Assiterminal terminal operators' association.
Assiterminal pointed out that "the call for tenders creates the
Prerequisites for the start of an articulated and all-encompassing process
uniform digitalisation of Italian airports, which has been awaited for a long time
by the operators'. "The next long-awaited step," he said.
the association - will be the one to be used at the
better resources for operators: perhaps," he noted,
Assiterminal - a system logic for supply chains could be a
method so as not to waste resources'.
Also for the association of Genoese freight forwarders Spediporto
The call represents "an important step forward".