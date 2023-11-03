In the third quarter, revenues from Maersk's containerized ocean freight division fell by -56.2%

In the third quarter of this year, a period in which cargoes
in containers transported by the group's fleet have returned to
On the other hand, the trend of
deterioration in the financial performance of A.P. Møller-Mærsk
caused by the further deterioration of the division's results
of containerized shipping, which generates about two-thirds of the
of the Danish group's turnover. In the period July-September
In 2023, the group's revenues amounted to a total of 12.13
billion, down -46.7% on the corresponding
last year. Ebitda values,
of operating profit and net income
recorded significant decreases, falling to 1.88 respectively
billion (-82.7%), $538 million (-94.3%) and $554 million
(-93,8%).
The only containerized shipping activities
of the group totaled revenues of $7.90 billion
(-56.2%), of which €6.69 billion generated by revenue generated alone
maritime transport, with a decrease of -58.2% on the third quarter
in 2022 caused by the reduction in the value of freight rates that in the period
July-September of this year recorded an average value of
$2,095 per 40' container (FEU) transported (-58.5%). The
The group's Ocean division achieved an EBITDA
of $1.13 billion (-88.6%) and an operating result that -
After 25 consecutive quarters of positive figures - it marked a
negative value of -$27 million compared to a profit
operating income of €8.73 billion in the third quarter of 2023.
The growth in the volumes of containerized goods transported
fleet in the third quarter of 2023, which was
+5.0% as 3.17 million FEU were shipped,
generated by the increases of +9.3% and +61% respectively in
transported on the east-west and north-south routes
amounted to 1.50 million and 1.04 million FEU, while
On intra-regional routes, 631 thousand FEUs were transported, with
a decrease of -5.5%. The overall reduction of -58.5% in
average freight rate is a consequence of the -65.2% drop in
value of the average freight rate for East-West maritime services, which is
result of 1,969 dollars/FEU, -52.3% of the average freight rate of the
North-South scheduled services at $2,802/FEU and
-48.9% of the average freight rate of intra-regional services, which is
Result of $1,438/FEU.
The Danish group announced that in the third quarter of 2023
port terminals of its terminal operator division APM Terminals
recorded a -4.1% drop in traffic handled and a
-6.3% reduction in revenues per single handling, results
equal to $314, a decline that resulted in a drop of -10.6%
of total revenues amounted to $999 million. EBITDA
of the division amounted to $35.3 million
(-91.5%) and EBIT at $270.0 million (-24.4%).
"Our sector," said the CEO
of the Maersk Group, Vincent Clerc, commenting today on the results of the
Quarterly - is confronted with a new normal
made up of a low demand, freight rates back in line with the
historical levels and inflationary pressure on our base
costs. Since the summer," he added, "we have detected an access to
capacity in most of the regions that it has
triggered a drop in freight rates and no appreciable increase in
recycling or decommissioning of ships. In view of the difficult
expected times, we have accelerated a number of measures to
cost containment and liquidity protection for
preserve our financial performance."