Maersk expects a further 3,000 job cuts in the near future
They will be added to the 7,000 since the beginning of the year. Savings of around $600 million are expected in 2024
Copenaghen
November 3, 2023
On the occasion of today's presentation of the results of the third This year's quarter, the Maersk Group announced an intensification of cost-cutting measures that have led to a reduction in the number of staff at the end of the quarter to 103 thousand units compared to 110 thousand in January 2023 and a next A further 3,000 job cuts to bring the The number of staff is less than 100,000. The group Danish shipowner specified that the restructuring costs $350 million is expected, while the expected savings are in 2024 following the implementation of the costs will amount to approximately $600 million.
JOBS
Maersk calls for an additional next cut of three thousand jobs
Copenhagen
They will add to the 7mila from the beginning of the year. In 2024 expected savings of about 600 million
In the third quarter, the revenues of the containerized shipping division of Maersk were down -56.2% percent.
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, the revenues of the containerized shipping division of Maersk were down -56.2% percent.
Copenhagen
The volumes of loaded cargoes have returned to growth. Clerc : There are difficult times ahead
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Since the start of the year, 12% trucks have been increased by the Travelling Highway between Fribourg and Novara in RAlpin.
Olten
Operating activity has risen to pre-pandemic levels
LOGISTICS
Nippon Express Group bought Tramo
Chiasso
Chiasso's company specialises in logistics and transport of furniture and high-end furniture components.
Both the cans of the Gotthard base tunnel will be fully workable only from September 2024
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Both the cans of the Gotthard base tunnel will be fully workable only from September 2024
Bern
Repair work is requiring more time than expected
In Spain, a drug trafficking is being blocked with the use of frog men.
NEWS
In Spain, a drug trafficking is being blocked with the use of frog men.
Madrid
In the vicinity of the coast, traffickers threw themselves into the sea together with a load of cocaine.
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait grew by 10.8%
Ankara
In the first nine months of 2023, transits were increased by 12.6% percent.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings closes third quarter with record revenue
CRUISES
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings closes third quarter with record revenue
Miami
In the July-September period, passengers embarked on 751mila, with growth of 1.9% percent on the same quarter of the pre-pandemic year of 2019 percent.
LEGISLATION
FEPORT believes that the abolition of the CBER will result in a legal vacuum that will leave field free to large shipowner alliances
Brussels
The smaller carriers could be discouraged from operating in European markets due to the additional administrative burden. Call on the EU Commission to establish clear limits on the behaviour of major alliances
SEAFARERS
ITF and JNG, Ukrainian seafarers will be able to ask for repatriation if their ship is headed for Russian waters or ports
SHIPPING
In the July-September quarter, ONE revenue fell by -62.1% percent.
Singapore
Net profit was 187 million (-96.6%)
SHIPPING
The COSCO Group's quarterly financial performance is still in sharp decline.
The COSCO Group's quarterly financial performance is still in sharp decline.
Shanghai
Stable container volumes carried by the fleet in the period of July-September
PORTS
Increase in freight traffic in the port of Taranto in the third quarter
Taranto
In the July-September period, four million tons of cargo were handled (+ 17.5%)
TRADE
In the third quarter export and import of Italy with extra-EU countries, they scored -1.4% percent and -31.3% percent.
ASSOCIATIONS
Mattioli (Confitarma) : Without a corrective to the inclusion of shipping in the ETS, the EU is likely to contradict itself by engaging in a harmful modal back shift
Rome
The policy of doing so should not just be the policy of making laws but the politics of doing things, " he said. Salvini envisages the commissioning of all the AdSP, a provision that Uilt and Filt said will throw the sector into chaos
SEAFARERS
Filt Cgil, the government cancels out of the draft budget, which penalises maritime workers.
Rome
It would penalise a world of work already badly damaged, " the union said.
PORTS
Ports of the Central Adriatic, PNRR funding for the development of agri-food logistics
Ancona
Allocated by the Ministry of Agriculture funds for 9.2 million euros
LEGISLATION
EU Regulation includes Tanger Med and Port Said in the list of ports of transhipment of neighbouring containers
Brussels
It was published today in the "Official Gazette of the European Union"
SHIPPING
At the beginning of 2024 ONE will inaugurate a new service India / Pakistan-Middle East-Mediterranean
Singapore
In Italy, he will approve in Genoa
PORTS
A Uniport delegation met with the Minister for Civil Protection and the Policies of the Sea
Rome
The association reiterated doubts about the possibility of transforming the Port System Authority into a joint stock company.
New historical record of international goods handled by Chinese seaports
New historical record of international goods handled by Chinese seaports
In the July-September period of this year, amounted to 1.16 billion tonnes (+ 12.8%)
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Assiterminal, well the ban the funds to the AdSP for digitalization
Genoa
Appreciation also from Spediporto
COMPANIES
Bluferries has become part of the FS Group Logistics
Rome
Safeguarded the occupational level today consisting of 145 people
COMPANIES
In the third quarter, Textainer's revenues fell by -6.2% percent.
Hamilton
At the beginning of next year the ownership of the container rental company will go to the Stonepeak
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
The Spezia Port Service obtains the patent for the software that handles the controls of the goods
The Spezia
The recognition was communicated by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy
COMPANIES
Wallenius Wilhelmsen records a decline in turnover and a firm earnings growth
Lysaker
Stable in the July-September period the volumes of rotable loads carried by the fleet
PORTS
Africa Finance Corporation cedes to Yilport on 35% of Atlantic Terminal Services
Lagos
ATS holds the concession for the expansion of the port of Takoradi, stopover the management of which has been conferred on Yilport and IbisTek
ASSOCIATIONS
Mariella Amoretti is president pro-tempore of the Confitweapon
Rome
Mattioli reminds his associates of the need to safeguard the pluralism that has always been characteristic of the life of the Confederacy.
PORTS
In 2024, investment is planned for 125 million in port infrastructure in the central Adriatic airports.
Ancona
PORTS
Western Liguria's 2024-year-old, 309.2 million euros expected to be spent in 2024
Genoa
Revenue is expected to be 182.4 million euros.
PORTS
The Management Committee of the AdSP Ligure Eastern has approved the forecast budget 2024
The Spezia
Ok also to the three-year plan of the works and the three-year plan of services and supplies
PORTS
Okay of the AdSP Management Committee of the Southern Tirreno and Ionio at the forecast budget and the POT 2024-2026
Joy Tauro
ASSOCIATIONS
Renewal of the social positions of the Union Utents and Operators of the Port of Ravenna
Ravenna
New President is Luca Minardi
PORTS
Approved the forecast budget of the AdSP of the Northern Tirreno
Livorno
POT 2024-2026 expects expenditure of 460 million euros
INDUSTRY
Wärtsilä records a sensitive growth of orders in the naval segment
Helsinki
In the third quarter of this year, the company's net turnover grew by 1% percent.
SHIPYARDS
Germany's Meyer will acquire 50% percent of ship design company C-Job Naval Architects
Hoofddorp
The Dutch company was founded in 2007
COMPETITION
The AGCM authorizes the Italian Investment Fund to acquire up to 33% of RINA
Rome
"The concentration does not appear to be suitable to significantly impede competition," the Antitrust watchman said.
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd includes the port of Alexandria in Egypt in the rotation of the Adriatic Sea Express
Hamburg
The African approx will be scaled up from next month
COMPANIES
Brothers Cosulich acquires a stake in Ciscato & Company
Genoa
The vicentine company was founded in 1986
INDUSTRY
CIMC, the production of new containers has hit the lowest since 2009
Hong Kong
In the July-September period, the Chinese company made its 242mila (-34%)
SHIPPING
Containerized maritime carrier ONE communicates the planned entity of the ETS surcharge
Singapore
They will be applied from the beginning of 2024 to coincide with the inclusion of shipping in EU ETS
COMPANIES
Fincantieri-Leonardo deal to cooperate in the underwater sector
Trieste / Rome
Among the objectives, also the protection of submarine strategic networks
PORTS
AdSP of the Sardinia Sea, approved the forecast budget 2024
Cagliari
The three-year programme includes 2024-2026 million euros of works for works of more than 460 million euros.
PORTS
In the July-September period, the traffic of goods in Albanian ports increased by 88.1%
Tirana
Passenger in growth of 19.7%
PORTS
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
Spain's Rafael Fernandez will be the new president of the ISSA
ASSOCIATIONS
Spain's Rafael Fernandez will be the new president of the ISSA
Rotterdam
The first January will take over to Saeed Al Malik
LOGISTICS
Kuehne + Nagel has opened a new branch in Turin
Milan
Focus on ground transport services
LOGISTICS
China's Sinotrans-led expeditions are growing.
Hong Kong
The increase in volumes carried on rail has been particularly accentuated.
JOBS
Started the comparison for the renewal of the Ccnl of the shipowner industry
Rome
The contract covers over 70mila workers
PORTS
AdSP of the Straits, approved the forecast budget 2024
Messina
Ok also to the three-year programme of works 2024/2026 and biennial of services and purchases 2024/2025
LOGISTICS
In the third quarter, UPS revenues fell by -12.8% percent.
Atlanta
Net profit was 1.13 billion (-56.4%)
PORTS
The port of Venice has been equipped with a work simulator in confined spaces
Venice
It was installed in Porto Marghera
NEWS
Land, vegetation and special waste used for the construction of the Dam Port of Molslice
Bari
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Contraction of intermodal traffic at the Interport of Bologna
Bentiwant
In the July-September period recorded a -12.9% percent drop in trucks and -38.2% percent of trains
INDUSTRY
In the July-September period, Konecranes ' revenues grew by 13.6%
Hyvinkää
In the port segment, the increase in revenue was 37.1% percent.
