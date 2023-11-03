Maersk expects a further 3,000 job cuts in the near future

On the occasion of today's presentation of the results of the third
This year's quarter, the Maersk Group announced
an intensification of cost-cutting measures that have
led to a reduction in the number of staff at the end of the quarter to
103 thousand units compared to 110 thousand in January 2023 and a next
A further 3,000 job cuts to bring the
The number of staff is less than 100,000. The group
Danish shipowner specified that the restructuring costs
$350 million is expected, while the expected savings are
in 2024 following the implementation of the
costs will amount to approximately $600 million.