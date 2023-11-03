Cargo Rail Italy (Captrain Italia) will operate railway shunting activities in the border port of Domodossola

From the first of January, manoeuvring activities will be carried out
railway line in the border port with Switzerland of Domodossola
will be operated by Cargo Rail Italy, Captrain's company
Italy (SNCF group) dedicated to this type of operation. At the terminal
known as Domo 2 to distinguish it from the station
passengers, Cargo Rail Italy will operate with about 30 employees and
three shunting locomotives to manage rail traffic that
Currently, it has about 90 pairs of trains per day, but with
Much higher.
Stressing that the new activity represents a
an important step in a growth path that in the last three years
years has led the company to be present in 12 plants
Italian industrial and logistics companies, the CEO of Cargo
Rail Italy, Roberto Lupi, highlighted that for the company
This is "an important qualitative leap to which
We arrive prepared; We must and want to guarantee - he specified
- a service with high quality standards at the service of
all railway undertakings, which the Domodossola airport requires,
and that we already observe in all our operational garrisons".