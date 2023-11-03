Tarlazzi (Uiltrasporti): government should intervene on transport emergencies

Uiltrasporti urges the government to "take care of the
transport, one of the strategic assets of our country,
completely forgotten by the budget law." "There
We wish - explained the general secretary of the union,
Claudio Tarlazzi - that the government, through amendments to
intervenes in particular on three emergencies concerning the
transport sector. The intended cut must be eliminated
sickness pay for seafarers, workers who already
They have to deal with a different way of life and activity
highly precarious; Employment agencies need to be refinanced
port of Taranto and Gioia Tauro, because otherwise the
workers are at risk of losing their livelihoods
in a transition phase where investments are being planned;
Finally, it is more urgent than ever," he stressed
Tarlazzi - a structural financing of public transport
increasing the allocation of the national fund also to
compensation for rising fuel and energy costs,
to revive an essential service guaranteed by the
On the other hand, there is a risk that it will become more and more
and to increasingly alienate workers due to the
of harsh working conditions and low wages."
"Let's talk," concluded the Secretary-General of
Uiltrasporti - of three macro emergencies that the budget law does not
deals with or does so in a completely wrong way and on which
We will continue to fight starting from the next strike
National Transport and Services Scheduled for Friday 17
November'.