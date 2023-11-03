Federlogistica is sounding the alarm on the effects of climate change on ports and coasts

The president of Federlogistica Conftrasporti, Luigi Merlo,
Warning of climate effects on ports and coasts
Italians: "Who, having institutional responsibilities
compared to the climatic events of these days, continues to
To consider them extraordinary events - he underlined - is a
irresponsible and will have to answer for the failure to implement
extraordinary measures. And this applies in particular to coasts and ports,
but also for the entire transport infrastructure system."
"In these days," Merlo pointed out, "we have
witnessed the tragedy of many localities affected by the
storm surges, hit by very strong winds and record-breaking waves; a
This phenomenon is destined to increase and be repeated in the coming years.
years. By now it is not only Venice that is in danger, but it is good
Some of the coastal towns are at risk. It is necessary to
I immediately set up an extraordinary plan of maritime works as they have
made Holland, Singapore and Japan. There is a worrying
underestimation of the phenomenon it is bound to cause
devastating effects also on the economy, fisheries, and tourism
and maritime transport. The only work planned - has
recalled the president of Federlogistica - it is the new dam
of Genoa of which even the most sceptical, after the
Today's storm, they should have understood the importance. Ours
proposal: immediately divert the many resources of the PNRR that risk
not to be used on interventions to strengthen the works
and for the construction of the most important infrastructures
urgent'.