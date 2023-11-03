Antonio Cosulich, former president of the Fratelli Cosulich group, has died

The Cosulich Brothers group mourns the death of Captain Antonio
Cosulich, former president of the company he joined
It starts at the end of the 60s when the company was operating
exclusively agency activities, catering and supplier of
personnel for shipowners. Under his leadership, the group has
broadened its horizons by introducing trading activities
bunkers, diversifying services and boosting IT and IT processes.
for the shipping and logistics industries. Outside
of the company, among the positions held, Antonio Cosulich is
He was the second ever president of the newly formed International
Bunker Industry Association (IBIA).
His legacy is now carried on by all the
board members, including Brother Andrea, president
and his daughter Marta, managing director. Matteo, Tomaso
and Stefano, who joined the group and the Board of Directors under his wing
protector. Augustus, who succeeded him as president
together with his son Timothy, who currently holds the role of
President of IBIA.
The funeral will be held next Monday at 8:30 a.m
in the Church of the Sacred Heart and San Giacomo di Carignano, in Genoa.