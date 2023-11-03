Assarmatori is satisfied with the call for tenders for the digitalisation of ports

Assarmatori expressed satisfaction with the €16 million tender
issued by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport
intended for Port System Authorities for the
digitalization of the supply chain. "It's a matter of - he said
highlighted the president of the shipowners' association, Stefano
Messina - of a turning point that we have been hoping for for a long time. In the vast majority
In fact, the majority of logistics processes are still
required paper documentation, which slows down and hinders
the flow of goods. Thanks to these resources, Italian PSAs
will be able to make a real leap in quality
which will allow for the optimisation of processes, resulting in the
saving time and resources. The goal of dematerialization
is also consistent with the Regulation
UE 1056 and provides operators with great step-by-step opportunities
until mid-2026. On-time data exchange
of our country's logistics centres is a
a fundamental condition for improving the distribution chain,
increase the efficiency of the entire system and thus the competitiveness of the
of Italy on the international chessboard. In this sense, in
In particular, we appreciate for the maritime transport sector a
approach not only linked to the pure port, but to the entire
multimodal logistics chain that revolves around the port'.
"We now hope," Messina concluded, "that the resources
are grounded on time, possibly in a
system logic implemented at national level'.