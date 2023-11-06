The sale of the Helsinki Shipyard to the Canadian company Davie has been completed
The risks associated with Russian ownership have been removed and in its place there is a solid and reliable Western partner
Levis
November 6, 2023
The Canadian shipbuilding company Davie has completed
the acquisition of the Finnish shipyard Helsinki Shipyard of
Helsinki, the value of which has not been disclosed by the parties
specifying, however, that Davie, in addition to committing its own resources
for the operation, it benefited from a loan of 77 million
of the Government of Quebec in the form of the purchase of
shares in Davie for a total of €30 million and a
loan of €47 million. Pointing out that a substantial part of the
of these funds will be used to ensure that the construction site
has working capital while resuming operations
and works to secure new orders, Davie and Helsinki Shipyard
highlighted that the Canadian government has positively assessed the
the potential synergies generated by the transaction in relation to the
the construction of icebreaker units as part of the
National Shipbuilding Strategy, Canada's renewal program
of the Navy and Coast Guard fleet of the
Canada. Through a competition, in fact, the task of building unity
under this programme has been awarded to the
Canadian shipyards Davie, Vancouver Shipyards and Irving
Shipbuilding.
The recent history of Helsinki Shipyard, whose origins date back to
until 1865, it was characterized by Russian ownership
of the Finnish company that in 2010, when its company name
was Arctech Helsinki Shipyard, had seen the entrance to its own
capital of the Russian shipbuilding company United
Shipbuilding Corporation (USC). The latter in 2014 had
acquired the entire ownership of the Finnish company, 100%
of the capital that in 2019 had passed to the Cypriot Algador
Holdings, a Russian-owned company and the latest
owner of the Finnish shipyard before the transfer to Davie.
The problems for Helsinki Shipyard had begun to escalate
when the European Union and the US had imposed the first sanctions
against Russia that directly affected society
USC, with luxury cruise ships building for the
Swan Hellenic company that the latter had to
award by tender as the sale had been blocked
because Russian funding had been involved in the operation
and with the Finnish Government, which had banned Helsinki Finland from
export icebreaker units to Russia. Problems they had
resulted in a reduction in the activity of the plant, and
whereas, with the tightening of sanctions due to the invasion
of Ukraine by Russian troops, they had in practice
forced the construction site into inactivity.
Commenting on the change of ownership, the minister
Minister of Finance, Wille Rydman, who spoke
in the acquisition negotiations by negotiating with the counterpart of the
Quebec, Pierre Fitzgibbon, said he was "convinced
that with the new owner, the future of the shipyard and
of the entire Finnish maritime industry will be more
bright. Davie, Rydman recalled, got the green light to
participate in the National Shipbuilding Strategy of the
Canada, in which it is intended to build for the State,
By the way, seven icebreakers. In addition, Rydman pointed out
This is very positive from the point of view of the Finnish state
that the change of ownership took place under conditions of
market'.
The Finnish minister recalled that his objective was to
to take away the ownership of the Helsinki shipyard from the Russians,
"but without burdening Finnish taxpayers with further burdens
financial charges, as there are already enough in relation to
other construction sites. This line of mine - Rydman specified - is
has been challenging to pursue in practice, given that currently
The global shipbuilding industry doesn't really stand a chance
to operate without some sort of participation of the authorities
Public. However, things got off to a good start when, in September,
I was able to negotiate this issue with Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Contemporary Art
of the Economy of Québec'.
"They are," the Finnish minister continued, "very
satisfied and proud of this final result. The Risks
associated with Russian ownership have been removed and the
In its place there is a solid and reliable Western partner. In
In this way, the financial commitment of the Finnish taxpayer is not
increased by just one euro'.
"It's fantastic," he added, "that the construction site
Helsinki Naval Aviation Base continues to operate and that the economic structure of the
of my naval city remains as large as possible.
The shipyard has a long history and excellent know-how
especially in the icebreaker and
other ships travelling on ice'.
