07 November 2023
PORTS
ONE acquires 20% of the Rotterdam World Gateway container terminal
The acquisition of 51% of the US companies TraPac and Yusen Terminals has been completed
Singapore
November 6, 2023
With the green light for operations coming from the authorities antitrust, the shipping company Ocean Newtork Express (ONE) completed the acquisition of 51% of the capital of the two companies American terminal operators TraPac and Yusen Terminals, which operate in the ports of Los Angeles and Oakland, and, with the purchase of 20% of the has obtained a stake in the terminal operator consortium Rotterdam World Gateway (RWG) which is made up of the company UAE terminal operator DP World and shipping companies APL, MOL, HMM and CMA CGM ( of 27 December 2022).

Announcing today the completion of the two transactions, ONE did not specify which RWG partners sold their stakes. With These operations, the company's network of port terminals containerized shipping of Singapore, which until now has focused on Magenta Singapore Terminal, which is the joint venture between ONE and Singapore's PSA, which operates the Pasir Panjang container terminal Singapore Terminals of Annual Traffic Capacity of four million TEUs, extends to Europe, where the terminal of Rotterdam is able to handle 2.6 million annually and the USA, with the Los Angeles and Oakland terminals Together, they have a capacity of 4.3 million TEUs per year. ONE is owned by the Japanese "K" Line, MOL and NYK.
PORTS
ONE acquires 20% of container terminal Rotterdam World Gateway
Singapore
Completed the acquisition of 51% of US TraPac and Yusen Terminals
