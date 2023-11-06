ONE acquires 20% of the Rotterdam World Gateway container terminal

With the green light for operations coming from the authorities
antitrust, the shipping company Ocean Newtork Express (ONE)
completed the acquisition of 51% of the capital of the two companies
American terminal operators TraPac and Yusen Terminals, which operate in the
ports of Los Angeles and Oakland, and, with the purchase of 20% of the
has obtained a stake in the terminal operator consortium
Rotterdam World Gateway (RWG) which is made up of the company
UAE terminal operator DP World and shipping companies
APL, MOL, HMM and CMA CGM
(
of 27
December
2022).
Announcing today the completion of the two transactions, ONE
did not specify which RWG partners sold their stakes. With
These operations, the company's network of port terminals
containerized shipping of Singapore, which until now has focused on
Magenta Singapore Terminal, which is the joint venture between ONE and
Singapore's PSA, which operates the Pasir Panjang container terminal
Singapore Terminals of Annual Traffic Capacity of
four million TEUs, extends to Europe, where the terminal of
Rotterdam is able to handle 2.6 million annually
and the USA, with the Los Angeles and Oakland terminals
Together, they have a capacity of 4.3 million TEUs per year.
ONE is owned by the Japanese "K"
Line, MOL and NYK.