OMT (Officine Meccaniche Torino), the leading Rivoli-based company
in the field of injectors for two-stroke engines, which last year
July was acquired by the Swiss company Accelleron,
focusing on the decarbonisation of the
maritime transport sector by promoting together with the company
Switzerland: The energy transition of shipping. The strategy
plans to work, in collaboration with the producers, on the
development of alternative fuel technologies, such as
methanol, ammonia and hydrogen, for marine engines and
other engine applications.
Accelleron pointed out that with the increasing adoption of
widespread use of dual-fuel engines in the marine industry OMT is
projected towards significant growth opportunities in
How much, like the turbocharger, the injector is a component
mission-critical of the engine and defines its performance.
OMT's development strategy will be guided by the new
Managing Director Klaus Heim took office the first
September and at the head of the company officially from the next first
November when he will take over from outgoing president and CEO Gianni
Musso. Since 2018, Heim has held the position of director
delegate of WinGD (Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd.) in Switzerland and
Prior to that, he was chief technology officer at OMT for six years.
years. Member of Accelleron's extended management team, Klaus
reports to Daniel Bischofberger, CEO of Accelleron.
"Thanks to the acquisition by Accelleron," he said.
emphasized Klaus Heim - UNWTO is in a prime position
to strengthen and consolidate its market position in the sector
injectors for two- and four-stroke engines. In the past I have
I had the privilege of working for OMT, while with Accelleron I had the privilege of working for
established a relationship as a business partner for many years,
I am now looking forward to my new role as CEO of
UNWIT'.
"With the entry of Klaus Heim - commented Daniel
Bischofberger - we have acquired a managing director of
extensive experience, with an outstanding track record of expertise in
large engine and injector sectors, which he knows very well
OMT as a former CTO. At the same time, we wish to express the
our deep respect for the contribution of Gianni Musso, who
made OMT the very successful company it is today."
'After many years in the position of
Chairman and CEO of OMT - said Gianni Musso - is for
It is an honour for me to pass the baton to Klaus Heim. Its great
experience in the marine industry combined with his in-depth knowledge
of OMT and its product portfolio will be a strong pillar for the
the future growth and success of the company."