Maersk assures that the expiry of the CBER regulation will not result in changes to scheduled services to and from the EU

Danish container shipping company Maersk Line
considers that the operating agreements it has in place with other carriers
liner seafarers will continue to comply with the
general antitrust of the European Union even after 25 April,
when the current European exemption regulation for
category for liner shipping companies (CBER),
a rule that the European Commission decided not to extend last month
(
el 10
October
2023). In a communication to customers today,
explaining that prior to that date, all the operational arrangements of the
Maersk covering the European market and currently falling under the
within the scope of the CBER will be subject to a
assessment of conformity with European standards on
competition, the Danish company has highlighted that it believes that
'These assessments will confirm the continuation of these
operational arrangements beyond the expiry of the CBER'.
Evidently, this provision includes the services that Maersk, which
is the world's second-largest shipping carrier by capacity
of the container fleet, currently operates in collaboration with the
with the Swiss MSC, which is the world's leading carrier of the
market, as part of the 2M alliance that the two companies have
in 2014 and which became operational at the beginning of the
of the following year
(
of 9
October 2014), cooperation that earlier this year Maersk
and MSC have decided to cease in early 2025
(
of 25
January 2023).
Maersk recalled that the regulation currently in force
exempts operating agreements between liner companies that cover
market shares of less than 30% from being subject to a
valuation under general EU antitrust laws,
exemption that will expire on 25 April, while the
Operating arrangements with coverage above this threshold shall not
will be subject to change as they are already subject to this
evaluation.
In addition, Maersk has reassured customers that the deadline of the
CBER regulation will not impact their supply chains
and that if there are any changes - the company specified
- will be communicated promptly.