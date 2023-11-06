In the third quarter, container traffic in New York Harbor decreased by -16.8%

The decline in traffic continued last month
containers handled by the Port of New York - New Jersey in place
consecutively for 12 months. In September 2023, the port of call
660,000 TEUs, down 21.6% on the U.S. dollar.
September last year due to the reduction in the volumes of
full import (-19.9%) and export (-2.8%) containers
and the contraction in empty container volumes (-29.9%).
In the third quarter of this year, the total handled was
2.05 million TEUs, a decrease of -16.8% on the
corresponding period of 2022, of which 1.06 million full TEUs
import (-15.5%), 307 thousand full export TEUs
(-0.5%) and 682 thousand empty TEUs (-24.1%).
In the first nine months of 2023, the American airport has moved
Globally 5.79 million TEUs, with a decrease of -21.4% on the same
last year, of which 2.96 million TEUs were full
import (-21.5%), 958 thousand full export TEUs
(-1.6%) and 1.87 million empty containers (-28.6%).