The UAE-based EDGE buys 52% of Switzerland's ANAVIA
The Näfels-based company designs and manufactures vertical take-off and landing aircraft
Abu Dhabi
November 6, 2023
The UAE-based EDGE Group, an active technology company
Mainly in the defence sector, it bought 52% of the
capital of Switzerland's ANAVIA, which designs and manufactures aircraft in
vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) up to 750 kilograms,
helicopters that are mainly used for
inspection and surveillance, and in the military and
logistics.
"The agreement," explained the CEO of
EDGE, Mansour AlMulla - will allow us to benefit from the
ANAVIA's long-standing experience in the development of helicopters without
high-quality and technologically advanced pilot in order to
to complement our existing range of autonomous aircraft systems and
of its well-established supply chain to become a market leader
in this sector'.
