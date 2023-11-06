HHLA's governing bodies urge shareholders to accept MSC's offer

Today, the Board of Directors and the Board of Directors
surveillance of the German terminal operator Hamburger
Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) published a statement in
to which they urge shareholders to accept the takeover offer
presented by the Swiss shipping group Mediterranean Shipping Company
(
of 24
October
2023). In communication, the executive board and the
Supervisory Board specified that the preliminary agreement
under which the City of Hamburg will hold a
at least 50.1% of the share capital of HHLA and MSC up to 49.9%,
commitments concerning, in particular, the release into the funds
of the terminal operator by the city administration of
Hamburg and MSC, subject to the approval of the Hamburg Parliament,
€450 million through a capital increase and the
Maintaining the neutrality and independence of the model
commercial partnership of HHLA and the intermodal subsidiary Metrans, with all
customers who will continue to have equal access to all terminals
and HHLA's services across Europe. HHLA will also maintain the
decision-making power over investment planning and
City of Hamburg and MSC to support investment plans
with at least €775 million in the period 2025-2028.
In addition, the Communication specifies that, in relation to the
commitments, commitments have been agreed to the
HHLA employees who rule out job cuts for
operational reasons for at least five years.
The offer acceptance period will expire at
midnight on November 20th.