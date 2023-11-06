The U.S. DFC finances the renovation of the Elefsina shipyard

Scott Nathan, the CEO of U.S. International
Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the bank for the development of the
U.S. Federal Government, today signed an agreement to
grant a $125 million loan to the company
Greek shipbuilding company ONEX Elefsis Shipyards and Industries
of the American ONEX. The loan will be used for the
renovation and modernisation of the Elefsina shipyard,
in particular to allow for repair and renovation
of liquefied natural gas vessels serving the LNG terminal
by Revythousa.