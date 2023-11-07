The training courses for the staff of MSC Cruises' ships will start next year

At the beginning of next year, the courses for the
training of personnel to be embarked on MSC Cruises ships
made as part of an agreement that the company has signed with
the Lavagna Tourism Academy, a Ligurian centre of excellence in the
field of vocational education in the tourism-hotel sector.
Young adults will be able to enrol in the training courses
(priority for the 18-35 age group),
unemployed, unemployed, inactive, young people
and adults, with priority given to residents and/or domiciled in
Liguria. To participate in the selections, you must have obtained a
high school diploma and have a valid passport
(or have started the process for issuance). At the end of the route,
60% of qualified students will be guaranteed a contract
of six months of work with MSC Cruises.
Enrolment in the first training activities
concerning two specific professional profiles - Luxury Sales
advisor (15 places available) and entertainer adults and kids (15
places available) - open today according to the
illustrated on the website www.accademiadelturismo.eu.
The courses will take place at the Academy's headquarters in Villa Spinola
Grimaldi that the Municipality of Lavagna, with a deed of concession, will render
available for the performance of the activities.
The training courses, approved by the Liguria Region, respond to the
the public notice for the submission of transactions relating to
training actions with employment constraints "Training for
occupy" under the ESF PR + LIGURIA REGION 2021-2027
(Priority 1 Employment, Specific Objective ESO4.1.) DGR No.
1122 OF 18/11/2022. The start of the courses is scheduled for the 8th
January 2024. Each course will have a duration of 600 hours,
such as 420 classroom and laboratory, and 180 internships on board the ships
MSC Cruises.
"With a commitment of about 146 thousand euros - he explained
the Councillor of the Liguria Region for Training and
Orientation, Marco Scajola - we will involve 30 students by giving the
certainty, to at least 60% of them, that they will be hired at the end of the
training course totally free of charge».
Referring to the collaboration started in 2017 with the Region
Liguria, Stefano Giampedroni, shipboard talent acquisition manager
MSC Cruises, highlighted that to date "there have been
trained and hired on board our ships as many as 262 candidates,
of which 211 came from the courses held in Lavagna'.