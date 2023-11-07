Albertini (ANAMA): air cargo cannot be separated from the development of Malpensa

In Italy, air cargo cannot do without the
development of the Cargo City at Malpensa airport. He has
underlined Alessandro Albertini, president of ANAMA (Association of
Air Cargo Agents), in view of the expected signature of the President of the
Repubblica and publication in the "Official Gazette"
of the bill for the conversion of the "Aria Decree"
(Decree-Law no. 121/2023) and art. 1-ter provides for a new
Assessment of the extension of the extension by the relevant ministries and bodies
of the Malpensa Cargo City in the Malpensa 2035 Masterplan due to the
the strategic nature of the development of air cargo traffic.
"The national logistics system, and in particular the cargo
- Albertini pointed out - are discounted in terms of
competitiveness the absence of a strategic vision of
development, which cannot be separated from the development of Malpensa.
As we pointed out last June on the occasion of the
of the partial approval of the 2035 Masterplan, Malpensa concentrates
more than 65% of the national cargo. We respect the advice of the
Technical Commission for Environmental Impact Assessment
limits the expansion of the Cargo City to the area of the grounds
for reasons of environmental protection - specified the
president of ANAMA - but we believe that the amendment to the Aria Decree
and the Ministry's request to reconsider the opinion in the light of the
of the strategic nature of domestic air cargo and
An important recognition of the role that the airline industry plays
for the country's economic system in terms of competitiveness
of our import-export and employment. That's why I care about it
to underline that the development of the Cargo City is
very important, but to be accompanied by targeted interventions of
Space optimisation and infrastructure investments
that can have a decisive impact on the quality and
efficiency of the logistics services rendered and therefore on competitiveness
of the airports'.
"To do all this," Albertini concluded, "it is necessary to
It is also necessary for the competent authorities to act
as part of a unitary national strategy for the development of the
domestic air freight, which should be one of the pillars of the
national production system and we ask the Ministry of
Infrastructure and Transport and ENAC to continue its work in
dialogue with sector representatives in order to achieve this in a short time
a National Airports Plan that is effectively
guidance for airport managers and actors in the
air cargo'.