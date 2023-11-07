In the third quarter, cargo traffic in Tunisia's ports decreased by -5.6%

In the third quarter of 2023, cargo traffic in ports
of Tunisia decreased by -5.6% to 6.90
million tonnes compared to 7.31 million in the same period
last year. The decline was driven by the
-9.3% decrease in unloading cargo volumes
to 4.24 million tonnes, while those at loading are
grew by +1.0% to 2.66 million tonnes.
The reduction in total traffic was contained by the
Hydrocarbons up +24.2% to €2.30 million
tonnes, while other types of cargo recorded
A decrease: other liquid bulk amounted to 179 thousand
tonnes (-31.2%), cereals at 946 thousand tonnes (-5.1%),
other dry bulk at 1.36 million tonnes (-21.3%) and
miscellaneous goods at 2.01 million tons (-18.5%), of which 932 thousand
tonnes of containerised goods (-11.7%) totalled with a
Container handling equal to 111 thousand TEUs (-7.7%) 452 thousand
tons of rolling stock (-16.3%) and 628 thousand tons of other goods
miscellaneous (-28.1%).
In the third quarter of this year, the largest volume of goods was
was handled by the port of Rades which totalled 1.56 million
tons (+1.9%) followed by the ports of Skhira with 1.50 million
tonnes (+67.9%), Sfax with 1.30 million tonnes
(+24.8%), Bizerte with 903 thousand tons (-48.3%), Gabes with 810 thousand
tons (-12.6%), Sousse with 311 thousand tons (-51.7%), Zarzis
with 271 thousand tons (-6.7%) and the Goulette with 241 thousand tons
(+5,2%).
In the passenger sector, scheduled maritime services have
handled 442 thousand passengers in Tunisian ports (-5.7%), while the
Cruise passenger traffic was 80,000
(+79,0%).
In the first nine months of 2023, the total freight traffic
was 22.62 million tonnes, an increase of
+6.2% compared to the same period last year, of which 13.76
million tonnes at landing (+4.0%) and 8.86 million tonnes at
tonnes at loading (+9.9%).