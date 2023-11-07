Adriafer expects to close 2023 with 10 thousand trains handled

Adriafer, the company of the System Authority
Port of the Eastern Adriatic Sea that manages the services
railway stations in the ports of Trieste and Monfalcone, plans to close the
2023 with 10 thousand trains handled compared to 7,136 handled last year
last year and 7,355 totaled in 2021 at the Giuliano airport,
while in Monfalcone, trains went from 1,300 in 2021 to 2,000
trains around 2023.. The forecast was released today
on the occasion of a meeting in Trieste between the Regional Councillor for
Infrastructure, Cristina Amirante, and the top management of Adriafer,
represented by the Chairman of the Company, Giuseppe Casini, and
by the CEO Maurizio Cociancich.
Over the last three years, the company's staff has been
increased from 97 employees in 2021 to 128 in 2023.
"We agreed," Amirante explained on the sidelines
of the meeting - on the role of the society that will be
increasingly strategic in the field of data management
rail transport throughout Friuli Venezia Giulia, including in
consideration of the centrality that the Region has assumed
in the European logistics scenario'.