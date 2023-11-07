New proposal from the European Commission to update the rules on combined transport

Today, the European Commission presented a new proposal on the
combined transport with the aim of updating the specification
This directive was last amended in 1992. The
In fact, in 1998 and 2017 the Commission had presented two
proposals to update it, but in both cases the proposal to
was withdrawn by the Commission because the
the co-legislators had not reached a satisfactory agreement.
In addition to the regulatory measures in place, the new proposal
introduces an exemption from temporary driving bans, such as
weekend driving bans for transport
short-distance road transport in combined transport. In addition
sets a reduction target for Member States of at least
10% of the average costs of combined transport operations
door-to-door within seven years and calls on them to implement the
policies necessary to achieve this end. The proposal
also provides that operators of intermodal terminals will be required to
to provide, on their respective websites, minimum information on the services
and on the facilities of their terminals located on the territory of the EU.
"In 2022 - recalled the European Commissioner to the
Transport, Adina Valean, presenting the proposal - on the roads
13.6 billion tonnes of goods were transported.
This transport of goods is essential for the economy
and, as demand increases, we need to keep an eye on the
control costs and emissions. With our proposal - has
explained - Trucks will maintain their role in the
freight transport, but their combination with other modes
more sustainable transport systems, such as barges,
Short Sea Shipping or Trains will reduce external costs
and optimise the use of the transport network at
benefit for citizens and the economy'.
The proposal will now be examined by the European Parliament and
by the Council under the ordinary legislative procedure.