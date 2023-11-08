The port of Rotterdam will reduce its CO2 emissions by 10% thanks to the Porthos project

Bonatti of Parma participates in "Porthos" (Port of
Rotterdam CO2 Transport Hub and Offshore Storage), the project for
the capture, storage and transport of CO2 to be
made in Rotterdam and which will be able to store
2.5 million carbon dioxide annually for 15 years under the
North Sea using depleted gas fields at about 3-4
kilometers below the seabed located about 20 kilometers
from the coast. The CO2 capture and treatment plant
It will be built and operated by the U.S. gas company
Industrial Air Products.
Bonatti specified that the construction of the
CO2 transport and storage will start next year and
Porthos' infrastructure, which will become operational by
2026, will be achieved with an investment of €1.3 billion
euro. The purpose of the new structures is to enable the
transport and storage of CO2 produced by various companies in the
Port of Rotterdam, including Air Liquide, Air Products, ExxonMobil and
Shell. Porthos is a joint venture between the
Port of Rotterdam, EBN and Gasunie. Thanks to the implementation of the
project, it is expected that the CO2 emissions produced by the port of
Rotterdam will be reduced by around 10%.
As part of the project, the Italian Bonatti will be
responsible, with EPC contract, for the construction of the station
CO2 compression and will also take care of the
pre-commissioning preparatory to start-up.
Highlighting the strategic value of the project for the Netherlands, the
director of Porthos, Hans Meeuwsen, pointed out that 'the
CO2 storage is essential if we are to achieve the
climate targets of the Netherlands. This investment - has
added - represents an important starting point for future
developments in CO2 storage in the Netherlands'.
The CEO of Bonatti, Andrea Colombo,
stressed that this is "a highly strategic project
recognized by the European Union for its importance in the
achieving climate targets'.