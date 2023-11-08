The road shuttle service between the port of La Spezia and the hinterland of S. Stefano Magra has been entrusted

The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea,
through a European call for tenders, awarded the association
of companies set up by the Asterix Consortium (parent company)
and by the T.S.L. Consortium the "shuttle" service
between the port area of Santo Stefano Magra and the port
of La Spezia aimed at supporting the railway service and the
development of intermodal traffic. The contract has a duration of 16
months with an option to renew for an additional 12 months. The Race
It provided for a starting price of €4.4 million.