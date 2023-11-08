In the third quarter, cargo traffic in the port of Ravenna decreased by -9.0%
In September, a decrease of -3.6% was recorded. A decline of -10.5% is expected in October
Ravenna
November 8, 2023
Archiving a September 2023 with a -3.6% drop in traffic
of goods, which was caused by the
reductions of -20.9% in dry bulk and -11.2% in rolling stock
mitigated by increases of +6.4% in liquid bulk, +21.4%
of containers and +24.9% of other miscellaneous goods, the port of
Ravenna closed the entire third quarter of this year with a
-9.0% contraction in total freight traffic, having
handled 6.29 million tonnes compared to 6.92 million tonnes
tonnes in the period July-September 2022. The decrease is
was generated by the -10.7% drop in goods at unloading
amounted to 5.43 million tonnes, while those
at boarding they recorded an increase of +2.6% rising to 865 thousand
Tons.
In the miscellaneous goods segment alone, the latest overall figure
2.79 million tonnes (+6.0%, of which
1.80 million tons of conventional goods (+10.4%), 535 thousand
tonnes of goods in containers (-6.3%) made with a
Container handling equal to 49,510 TEUs (-10.9%) and 459 thousand
tonnes of rolling stock (+5.6%). In the liquid bulk sector, the
Total for the third quarter of 2023 was 2.34 million
tonnes (-22.3%), including 955 thousand tonnes of minerals and
building materials (-36.8%), 587 thousand tons of foodstuffs
food, feed and oilseeds (-7.3%), 360 thousand tons of
cereals (-11.0%), 20 thousand tons of coal (-67.2%), 14 thousand
tons of chemicals (-35.8%), 12 thousand tons of
metallurgical products (+47.1%) and 397 thousand tons of other bulk
(+4.3%). In the liquid bulk sector, the overall figure is
of 1.15 million tons (-8.8%), of which 519 thousand tons of
refined petroleum products (-5.0%), 248 thousand tonnes of
chemical products (+4.2%), 123 thousand tons of petroleum products
gaseous, liquefied or compressed gases and natural gas (+23.6%), 30 thousand
tons of crude oil (-42.3%) and 234 thousand tons of other
liquid loads (-28.9%).
In the third quarter of this year, cruise traffic at
Ravenna had 184 thousand passengers (+84.3%), of which
156,000 as home ports (+89.8%) and 27,000 in transit (+57.2%).
In the first nine months of 2023, the port has moved
a total of 19.68 million tonnes of goods, with a
decrease of -5.3% compared to the same period last year, of which
17.16 million tonnes at landing (-5.3%) and 2.52 million tonnes at
tonnes at loading (-5.0%).
According to the System Authority's preliminary estimates
Port of the Central and Northern Adriatic Sea, in October 2023
the port of Ravenna handled almost 2.1 million tons
of goods, down -10.5% on October 2022.
Regarding the impact of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
will have on the traffic of the Ravenna airport, the Port Authority has
recalled that the volumes of maritime shipments between Ravenna and Israel
account for about 17% of containerized traffic in terms of
of TEUs handled by the Italian port, amounting to over 400 thousand
tons of goods.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher