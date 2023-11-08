In Livorno, an agreement has been reached between the Municipality and the Port Authority to coordinate planning and territorial development

The mayor of Livorno, Luca Salvetti, and the president
of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Luciano Guerrieri, today signed a
Memorandum of Understanding to harmonise programming documents
of the two administrations in order to consolidate and
strengthen the processes of interaction and convergence on the
territorial planning and development strategies. The aim is to
to share the choices in two very specific fields of action: the
port-city interaction, the planning of which is
exercised exclusively by the Municipality in agreement with the PSA, and the
last-mile road infrastructure connections and
railway.
Commenting on the aims and perspectives arising from the agreement, the
President of the Port System Authority underlined
that the next four years will be 'full of challenges, in the
which hopefully some matches will be defined
important for the whole territory". Guerrieri quoted a
Example title: the project for the construction in the port
of the Darsena Europa, for which on 2 November
The deadlines for submission by institutions have expired
further additions and comments in relation to the
the publication of the supplementary documentation required from the
port authority by the EIA Commission and sent to the Ministry
Environment in December 2022. Guerrieri announced that the
the commissioner structure and the Tuscany Region are working hard to
to reach the conclusion of the procedure with the Commission
of Via Nazionale by the first useful session in December.