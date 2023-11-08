A monitoring campaign shows that emissions and noise in the port of Salerno are below the limits
It is conducted by the University Center for Major Risk Prediction and Prevention in collaboration with ARPAC
Salerno
November 8, 2023
The emission and noise values in the port of Salerno are
well below regulatory limits and activities
have minimal impact on air quality
of the city. This is the conclusion of a campaign
environmental monitoring in the port of Campania that began in March 2000
2019 and still ongoing, the results of which were presented today at the
Salerno Maritime Station in a press conference organized by
by the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
together with the inter-university consortium of the University Centre for the
Prediction and Prevention of Major Risks (C.U.G.RI.), consisting of
University of Salerno and University of Naples Federico
II, which has been monitoring the quality of the
and the noise level of the Campania port with the
collaboration, for the validation of the data, of the Regional Agency
for the Environmental Protection of Campania (ARPAC).
The parameters monitored concern nine elements: dust
nitrogen oxides, ozone, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide
Carbon, Volatile Organic Compounds, Polycyclic Hydrocarbons
metals (nickel, cadmium and arsenic), and finally conditions
weather and climate. All of these factors are detected through six
monitoring points: three inside the port (Varco Ponente,
Varco Trapezio and Molo 3 Gennaio) and three in urban areas (Piazzale
San Leo, via Benedetto Croce and Piazza Umberto I). They are used
three fixed stations for monitoring emissions plus
a "seedAIR" mobile phone for monitoring the
air quality.
At the same time, an alert system was set up
coordinated and developed by the Port Authority, CUGRI, the Municipality, the Harbour Master's Office and
ARPAC with the aim of immediately reporting the overrun of a
environmental parameter from one of the monitoring stations.
Detailed information on the monitoring project of the
CUGRI-ARPAC for the port of Salerno can be found on the dedicated website
MapSA (Environmental Monitoring of the
Port of Salerno).
Commenting on the results of the campaign, the president of the AdSP
of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea, Andrea Annunziata, pointed out that "the
The port of Salerno is a healthy port of call and these excellent
Results concerning the environment and the air we breathe show
Also that it is a port that does not pollute. It is - it has
underlined - in constant growth and, thanks to funding from the
PNRR, will be able to develop further. The Molo Manfredi, polo
of cruise landing, will be expanded, dredging is in
completion and the renovation of the
docks in Levante and Ponente, just to name a few. Now we know
also that all these activities, which always keep in mind
environmental and safety considerations, do not have an impact on the
on the city's air quality, and
of the lives of its inhabitants."
The Secretary General of the PSA recalled that
also spending resources to further reduce the impact of the
environmental: "Within the timeframe set out in the timetable
- Giuseppe Grimaldi specified - we are proceeding
the concrete implementation of the interventions financed by the Plan
Complementary to the PNRR that I recall, for the port of Salerno,
concerning the extension of the Manfredi Pier, the interventions at the
Molo Ponente and Molo Levante, the completion of the dredging and
and finally, the electrification of the quays, the so-called cold
Ironing, a topic pertaining to environmental sustainability
of the port. This will allow the ships to turn off their engines
thus reducing polluting emissions, which such as
notes the CUGRI-ARPAC campaign are already widely in the
norm. The Port Authority has recently signed an agreement with Enel for
Build a high-voltage transformer substation and start up
Thus the electrification of a part of the port, in
in particular, as a matter of priority, on the cruise quay, the
Manfredi Pier. For the road axis for heavy vehicles, Salerno Porta
West, it is expected by the first quarter of next year to
open a first tunnel to start relieving traffic.
Finally, we are drafting the new Port Master Plan, where
We intend to propose important and significant innovations,
with a view to sustainable development, more effective
organisation of port destinations and, above all, to promote
even more so employment."
"The port of Salerno - commented the mayor of the
city, Vincenzo Napoli - has very high environmental parameters
Satisfactory. The scientific framework is rigorous and
documented. All results are measurable and available to
anyone who wants to learn more about them."
