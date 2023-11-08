CLS (TESYA Group) increases its presence in the forklift market

CLS, a company of the TESYA Group that offers
advanced sales, rental and management of vehicles for the
material handling and logistics, has signed a
Binding agreement to acquire all shares
of the company to which Degrocar, a distributor for
Italy of Mitsubishi brand forklifts, will confer
the company's main assets. Following closing, to be finalized
by 31 December, CLS will distribute on the market the
electric, diesel and warehouse forklifts from Mitsubishi.
"This operation - explained the president and CEO of the
TSYA Group, Lino Tedeschi - will guarantee us a presence
and with greater growth prospects in the
forklift market, which we intend to continue to scale
reaching a 10% market share within the next four years
years. Among the services offered by our group - announced
Tedeschi - rental and innovative logistics solutions
represent the businesses that show the most encouraging
development forecasts. By 2025 we want to become the
reference provider for intelligent intralogistics solutions,
state-of-the-art and high value-added in Western Europe'.
"This operation - said the president and CEO of
Degrocar, Giuliano De Grossoli - born in the name of great
empathy that was immediately created with the top management of CLS,
in particular, with President Lino Tedeschi. In the name of
This assumption is that Degrocar's current shareholding structure, composed of
by myself and Mrs. Waida Nogarole, has progressively
convinced that the transaction will be completed, and expresses,
therefore, great satisfaction for the contribution that the TESYA group has made
will certainly bring in terms of further development of the
excellent performance achieved by Degrocar in recent years
social issues'. Degrocar closed 2022 with a turnover of 52
million euros, while in the same year, the volume of
CLS's turnover was €116 million.
De Grossoli will hold the position of director
delegate of the company that will be born and that will be
acquired by CLS.