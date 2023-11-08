testata inforMARE
09 November 2023
CLS (TESYA Group) increases its presence in the forklift market
It will take over a new company to which Degrocar will transfer the assets related to traditional Mitsubishi brand trucks
Milano
November 8, 2023
CLS, a company of the TESYA Group that offers advanced sales, rental and management of vehicles for the material handling and logistics, has signed a Binding agreement to acquire all shares of the company to which Degrocar, a distributor for Italy of Mitsubishi brand forklifts, will confer the company's main assets. Following closing, to be finalized by 31 December, CLS will distribute on the market the electric, diesel and warehouse forklifts from Mitsubishi.

"This operation - explained the president and CEO of the TSYA Group, Lino Tedeschi - will guarantee us a presence and with greater growth prospects in the forklift market, which we intend to continue to scale reaching a 10% market share within the next four years years. Among the services offered by our group - announced Tedeschi - rental and innovative logistics solutions represent the businesses that show the most encouraging development forecasts. By 2025 we want to become the reference provider for intelligent intralogistics solutions, state-of-the-art and high value-added in Western Europe'.

"This operation - said the president and CEO of Degrocar, Giuliano De Grossoli - born in the name of great empathy that was immediately created with the top management of CLS, in particular, with President Lino Tedeschi. In the name of This assumption is that Degrocar's current shareholding structure, composed of by myself and Mrs. Waida Nogarole, has progressively convinced that the transaction will be completed, and expresses, therefore, great satisfaction for the contribution that the TESYA group has made will certainly bring in terms of further development of the excellent performance achieved by Degrocar in recent years social issues'. Degrocar closed 2022 with a turnover of 52 million euros, while in the same year, the volume of CLS's turnover was €116 million.

De Grossoli will hold the position of director delegate of the company that will be born and that will be acquired by CLS.
A monitoring campaign highlights that emissions and noise in the port of Salerno are below the limits
Salerno
It is conducted by the Universitarian Centre for Prediction and Prevention Large Risks in collaboration with ARPAC
In the third quarter the traffic in goods in the port of Ravenna decreased by -9.0%
In the third quarter the traffic in goods in the port of Ravenna decreased by -9.0%
Ravenna
In September, a decline of -3.6% percent was recorded. In October, expected a decline of -10.5%
The port of Rotterdam will reduce its CO2 emissions by 10% thanks to the Porthos project
The port of Rotterdam will reduce its CO2 emissions by 10% thanks to the Porthos project
Parma / Rotterdam
Italian Bonatti has been involved in the realization of the system for the storage of carbon dioxide under the North Sea.
New proposal from the European Commission to update the rules on combined transport
New proposal from the European Commission to update the rules on combined transport
Brussels
Among the targets, the reduction of at least 10% per cent of the average cost of combined door-to-door transport operations within seven years
In the third quarter, freight traffic in ports in Tunisia decreased by -5.6%
In the third quarter, freight traffic in ports in Tunisia decreased by -5.6%
The Goulette
-9.3% reduction in landing loads and increase of 1.0% per cent of those at boarding
Published the implementing regulation on ship emissions in view of the inclusion of shipping in EU ETS
Brussels
Repeals the Implementing Regulation 1927/2016 with effect from the next first January
HHLA's governing bodies urge shareholders to accept MSC's offer
Hamburg
Illustrated the commitments on investments and the employees of the German terminalist company
The U.S. DFC finances the restructuring of the Elefsina shipyard
Athens
Granted a loan of 125 million
Maersk ensures that the expiry of the CBER Regulation will not result in changes to the line services to and from the EU
Copenhagen
The category exemption for containerized shipping companies will expire on April 25
The sale of the shipyard Helsinki Shipyard to Canadian Davie is completed.
The sale of the shipyard Helsinki Shipyard to Canadian Davie is completed.
Levis
The risks associated with Russian ownership have been turned away and there is a solid and reliable Western partner in its place, Finnish Minister of State Rydman said.
In the third quarter the ports of Genoa and Savona-I'm going to have handled 16.2 million tons of cargo (-3.9%)
In the third quarter the ports of Genoa and Savona-I'm going to have handled 16.2 million tons of cargo (-3.9%)
Genoa
In the stopover of the capital, it fell -3.4% percent with a -9.1% percent of cargo in shipping containers. Downturn of -5.4% in the Savonese port
The current EU rules for the abatement of CO2 emissions of ships in ports will only allow it to be reduced by 24%
Washington
Italy, Spain and France are the nations in which major investments in cold-ironing plants would be needed.
Maersk calls for an additional next cut of three thousand jobs
Copenhagen
In the third quarter, the revenues of the containerized shipping division of Maersk were down -56.2% percent.
In the third quarter, the revenues of the containerized shipping division of Maersk were down -56.2% percent.
Copenhagen
The volumes of loaded cargoes have returned to growth. Clerc : There are difficult times ahead
Since the start of the year, 12% trucks have been increased by the Travelling Highway between Fribourg and Novara in RAlpin.
Olten
Operating activity has risen to pre-pandemic levels
Nippon Express Group bought Tramo
Both the cans of the Gotthard base tunnel will be fully workable only from September 2024
Both the cans of the Gotthard base tunnel will be fully workable only from September 2024
Bern
Repair work is requiring more time than expected
In Spain, a drug trafficking is being blocked with the use of frog men.
In Spain, a drug trafficking is being blocked with the use of frog men.
Madrid
In the vicinity of the coast, traffickers threw themselves into the sea together with a load of cocaine.
In the third quarter, maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait grew by 10.8%
Ankara
In the first nine months of 2023, transits were increased by 12.6% percent.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings closes third quarter with record revenue
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings closes third quarter with record revenue
Miami
In the July-September period, passengers embarked on 751mila, with growth of 1.9% percent on the same quarter of the pre-pandemic year of 2019 percent.
FEPORT believes that the abolition of the CBER will result in a legal vacuum that will leave field free to large shipowner alliances
Brussels
The smaller carriers could be discouraged from operating in European markets due to the additional administrative burden. Call on the EU Commission to establish clear limits on the behaviour of major alliances
In Livorno agreement between Municipality and AdSP to coordinate planning and territorial development
Livorno
It is focused on the areas of port-city interaction and the last mile infrastructure links
In the third quarter the container traffic handled by ICTSI terminals increased by 2.3%
Manila
Revenue in growth of 2.9%
Entrusted with the road shuttling service between the port of Spezia and the retroport of S. Stefano Magra
The Spezia
It will be carried out by the Ati Consortium Asterix-Consortium T.S.L.
Continues the negative trend of DHL's financial and operational results
Bonn
In the July-September period, revenues fell by -19.3% percent.
Adriafer plans to close 2023 with 10mila handling trains
Trieste
In the last three years, the company's staff have risen from 97 to 128 staff.
Albertines (ANAMA) : The air cargo can no matter from the development of Malpensa
Milan
Necessary-he specified-a national unitary strategy of development of freight transport by air
On the way next year the training courses of the personnel of MSC Cruciere vessels
Board
They will be held in Lavagna at the Academy of Tourism
Tarlazzi (Uiltransport) : To update but not to remove law 84/94 on ports
Rome
"The aim is to reach a renewal by December 31," he said in a statement.
Agreement between Eni and Saipem for the development of new biorefineries
San Donato Milanese
Among the objectives, the production of sustainable fuel for transport
Carlo Luzzatto will be the new CEO of RINA
Genoa
Ugo Salerno will remain in office as executive chairman
Emiratense EDGE buys 52% of Swiss ANAVIA
Emiratense EDGE buys 52% of Swiss ANAVIA
Abu Dhabi
Näfels company designs and realizes vertical take-off and landing aircraft
In the third quarter, container traffic in the port of New York decreased by -16.8% percent.
New York
In the first nine months of 2023, the decline was -21.4% percent.
ONE acquires 20% of container terminal Rotterdam World Gateway
Singapore
Completed the acquisition of 51% of US TraPac and Yusen Terminals
OMT's strategy aims to accompany shipping on the road of decarbonisation
Turin
Satisfaction of Assshipowners for the ban on the digitalization of ports
Rome
Messina : We hope that the resources will be put on the ground in the expected timeframe
Antonio Cosulich, former chairman of the Brotherhood group Cosulich, has died.
Genoa
He was the second president of the International Bunker Industry Association
Federlogistics launches an alarm on the effects of climate on ports and coasts
Genoa
Merlo : immediately divert the resources of the PNRR that are at risk of not being used on interventions to strengthen works at sea
Tarlazzi (Uiltransport) : Government to intervene on emergencies in transport
Rome
Soliciting ad hoc amendments in the Budget Law
At the Spezia the conference "Under the sign of the port"
The Spezia
Organized by the AdSP, will be held on November 10
Cargo Rail Italy (Captrain Italia) will operate the rail manoeuvring activities in the Domodossola border airport
Assiterminal, well the ban the funds to the AdSP for digitalization
Genoa
Appreciation also from Spediporto
Bluferries has become part of the FS Group Logistics
Rome
Safeguarded the occupational level today consisting of 145 people
In the third quarter, Textainer's revenues fell by -6.2% percent.
Hamilton
At the beginning of next year the ownership of the container rental company will go to the Stonepeak
The Spezia Port Service obtains the patent for the software that handles the controls of the goods
The Spezia
The recognition was communicated by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy
Wallenius Wilhelmsen records a decline in turnover and a firm earnings growth
Lysaker
Stable in the July-September period the volumes of rotable loads carried by the fleet
Africa Finance Corporation cedes to Yilport on 35% of Atlantic Terminal Services
Lagos
ATS holds the concession for the expansion of the port of Takoradi, stopover the management of which has been conferred on Yilport and IbisTek
Mariella Amoretti is president pro-tempore of the Confitweapon
Rome
Mattioli reminds his associates of the need to safeguard the pluralism that has always been characteristic of the life of the Confederacy.
In 2024, investment is planned for 125 million in port infrastructure in the central Adriatic airports.
Ancona
Approved the forward-looking budget. Funds for the design of the peninsula in the port of Ancona
Western Liguria's 2024-year-old, 309.2 million euros expected to be spent in 2024
Genoa
Revenue is expected to be 182.4 million euros.
The Management Committee of the AdSP Ligure Eastern has approved the forecast budget 2024
The Spezia
Ok also to the three-year plan of the works and the three-year plan of services and supplies
