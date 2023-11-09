Alberto Milotti (UIR) is the new President of Europlatforms
He will be in office for the four-year period 2024-2028
Roma
November 9, 2023
Tuesday in Zaragoza, at the logistics platform
Plaza, the top management of Europlatforms has been renewed,
the European Association of Freight Terminals. President for the next
for the four-year period 2024-2028, Alberto Milotti, of
Consorzio ZAI - Quadrante Europa Verona, representing
of the Union of United Freight Terminals (UIR).
Milotti thanked all the representatives of the freight terminals
European Parliament for the nomination and confirmed that the objective of its
is the full recognition of the central role played by the
interports carry out in support of intermodality and
sustainable mobility of goods, also aiming to expand the
the current representativeness of the association.
The president of UIR, Matteo Gasparato, expressed great
satisfaction for the prestigious recognition that - has
underlined - is also the result of the work carried out at the national level.
in recent years by the network of Italian freight villages.
