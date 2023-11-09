In the port of Barcelona, the first direct train service to France has been inaugurated
There is no need to change the locomotive at the border. The train is 750 meters long
Barcellona
November 9, 2023
In the port of Barcelona, the first
Direct rail connection between the Catalan airport and the
France, with the cities of Toulouse and Lyon as its terminals, and
Not requiring a change of locomotive at the border. It is a
also of the first 750-metre-long train to circulate
regularly on the Spanish rail network.
The new direct service is carried out by the companies
APM Terminals Railways Spain, Synergy and Naviland Cargo and includes
four weekly rotations between the BEST railway terminal in
Barcelona, three of which terminate in Toulouse and one in Lyon.
The service can be carried out without the change
locomotive, which usually takes place after crossing the tunnel
of Perthus, as Barcelona is the only Spanish port to
have a UIC European gauge railway line from the
terminal on the border with France.
The new service offers a capacity of 108 TEUs per
each trip compared to the average capacity of 68 TEUs
They can carry trains of shorter length (450-500 meters).
