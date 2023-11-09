testata inforMARE
09 November 2023

RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In the port of Barcelona, the first direct train service to France has been inaugurated
There is no need to change the locomotive at the border. The train is 750 meters long
Barcellona
November 9, 2023
In the port of Barcelona, the first Direct rail connection between the Catalan airport and the France, with the cities of Toulouse and Lyon as its terminals, and Not requiring a change of locomotive at the border. It is a also of the first 750-metre-long train to circulate regularly on the Spanish rail network.

The new direct service is carried out by the companies APM Terminals Railways Spain, Synergy and Naviland Cargo and includes four weekly rotations between the BEST railway terminal in Barcelona, three of which terminate in Toulouse and one in Lyon.

The service can be carried out without the change locomotive, which usually takes place after crossing the tunnel of Perthus, as Barcelona is the only Spanish port to have a UIC European gauge railway line from the terminal on the border with France.

The new service offers a capacity of 108 TEUs per each trip compared to the average capacity of 68 TEUs They can carry trains of shorter length (450-500 meters).
PORTS
UNIPORT fears that the EU does not intend to change the ETS, while Assshipowners collect in Brussels availability in that regard
Rome
If this corresponds to the true-explains Legora de Feo-it is a leap back from the sustainable development goals and does not take away the strategic value of shipping and logistics
In the port of Barcelona, the first direct rail service with France was inaugurated.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In the port of Barcelona, the first direct rail service with France was inaugurated.
Barcelona
It does not need the change of the locomotive at the border. The train is 750 meters long
In the third quarter, Hapag-Lloyd's revenues fell -57.9% percent, while shipping containers carried by the fleet increased by 4.5% percent.
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, Hapag-Lloyd's revenues fell -57.9% percent, while shipping containers carried by the fleet increased by 4.5% percent.
Hamburg
Habben Jansen : tightening of the expenditure reduction programme
PORTS
A monitoring campaign highlights that emissions and noise in the port of Salerno are below the limits
Salerno
It is conducted by the Universitarian Centre for Prediction and Prevention Large Risks in collaboration with ARPAC
In the third quarter the traffic in goods in the port of Ravenna decreased by -9.0%
PORTS
In the third quarter the traffic in goods in the port of Ravenna decreased by -9.0%
Ravenna
In September, a decline of -3.6% percent was recorded. In October, expected a decline of -10.5%
The port of Rotterdam will reduce its CO2 emissions by 10% thanks to the Porthos project
ENVIRONMENT
The port of Rotterdam will reduce its CO2 emissions by 10% thanks to the Porthos project
Parma / Rotterdam
Italian Bonatti has been involved in the realization of the system for the storage of carbon dioxide under the North Sea.
New proposal from the European Commission to update the rules on combined transport
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
New proposal from the European Commission to update the rules on combined transport
Brussels
Among the targets, the reduction of at least 10% per cent of the average cost of combined door-to-door transport operations within seven years
In the third quarter, freight traffic in ports in Tunisia decreased by -5.6%
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in ports in Tunisia decreased by -5.6%
The Goulette
-9.3% reduction in landing loads and increase of 1.0% per cent of those at boarding
SHIPPING
Published the implementing regulation on ship emissions in view of the inclusion of shipping in EU ETS
Brussels
Repeals the Implementing Regulation 1927/2016 with effect from the next first January
COMPANIES
HHLA's governing bodies urge shareholders to accept MSC's offer
Hamburg
Illustrated the commitments on investments and the employees of the German terminalist company
SHIPYARDS
The U.S. DFC finances the restructuring of the Elefsina shipyard
Athens
Granted a loan of 125 million
SHIPPING
Maersk ensures that the expiry of the CBER Regulation will not result in changes to the line services to and from the EU
Copenhagen
The category exemption for containerized shipping companies will expire on April 25
The sale of the shipyard Helsinki Shipyard to Canadian Davie is completed.
SHIPYARDS
The sale of the shipyard Helsinki Shipyard to Canadian Davie is completed.
Levis
The risks associated with Russian ownership have been turned away and there is a solid and reliable Western partner in its place, Finnish Minister of State Rydman said.
In the third quarter the ports of Genoa and Savona-I'm going to have handled 16.2 million tons of cargo (-3.9%)
PORTS
In the third quarter the ports of Genoa and Savona-I'm going to have handled 16.2 million tons of cargo (-3.9%)
Genoa
In the stopover of the capital, it fell -3.4% percent with a -9.1% percent of cargo in shipping containers. Downturn of -5.4% in the Savonese port
ENVIRONMENT
The current EU rules for the abatement of CO2 emissions of ships in ports will only allow it to be reduced by 24%
Washington
Italy, Spain and France are the nations in which major investments in cold-ironing plants would be needed.
JOBS
Maersk calls for an additional next cut of three thousand jobs
Copenhagen
In the third quarter, the revenues of the containerized shipping division of Maersk were down -56.2% percent.
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, the revenues of the containerized shipping division of Maersk were down -56.2% percent.
Copenhagen
The volumes of loaded cargoes have returned to growth. Clerc : There are difficult times ahead
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Since the start of the year, 12% trucks have been increased by the Travelling Highway between Fribourg and Novara in RAlpin.
Olten
Operating activity has risen to pre-pandemic levels
LOGISTICS
Nippon Express Group bought Tramo
Both the cans of the Gotthard base tunnel will be fully workable only from September 2024
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Both the cans of the Gotthard base tunnel will be fully workable only from September 2024
Bern
Repair work is requiring more time than expected
SHIPPING
Global Ship Lease records record quarterly revenue
London
Decline in net profit after 13 quarters of growth
SHIPPING
In the July-September period, Finnlines ' revenues fell by -12.2% percent.
Helsinki
Net profit decreased by -69.1%
PORTS
In the third quarter, traffic in the ports of Montenegro decreased by -22.1%
Podgorica
Goods to and from Italy have grown by 44.2%
LOGISTICS
Brothers Cosulich constitutes an express delivery company in the United Kingdom
Felixstowe
Express Global Transport will be based in Felixstowe
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Alberto Milotti (UIR) is the new president of Europlatforms
Alberto Milotti (UIR) is the new president of Europlatforms
Rome
Will be in office in the four-year period 2024-2028
COMPANIES
CLS (TESYA group) increases its presence in the market for lift trucks
Milan
It will detect a new company to which Degrocar will confer assets related to traditional Mitsubishi-branded carts
PORTS
In Livorno agreement between Municipality and AdSP to coordinate planning and territorial development
Livorno
It is focused on the areas of port-city interaction and the last mile infrastructure links
PORTS
In the third quarter the container traffic handled by ICTSI terminals increased by 2.3%
Manila
Revenue in growth of 2.9%
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Entrusted with the road shuttling service between the port of Spezia and the retroport of S. Stefano Magra
The Spezia
It will be carried out by the Ati Consortium Asterix-Consortium T.S.L.
LOGISTICS
Continues the negative trend of DHL's financial and operational results
Bonn
In the July-September period, revenues fell by -19.3% percent.
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Adriafer plans to close 2023 with 10mila handling trains
Trieste
In the last three years, the company's staff have risen from 97 to 128 staff.
AVIATION
Albertines (ANAMA) : The air cargo can no matter from the development of Malpensa
Milan
Necessary-he specified-a national unitary strategy of development of freight transport by air
JOBS
On the way next year the training courses of the personnel of MSC Cruciere vessels
Board
They will be held in Lavagna at the Academy of Tourism
PORTS
Tarlazzi (Uiltransport) : To update but not to remove law 84/94 on ports
Rome
"The aim is to reach a renewal by December 31," he said in a statement.
INDUSTRY
Agreement between Eni and Saipem for the development of new biorefineries
San Donato Milanese
Among the objectives, the production of sustainable fuel for transport
COMPANIES
Carlo Luzzatto will be the new CEO of RINA
Genoa
Ugo Salerno will remain in office as executive chairman
Emiratense EDGE buys 52% of Swiss ANAVIA
AVIATION
Emiratense EDGE buys 52% of Swiss ANAVIA
Abu Dhabi
Näfels company designs and realizes vertical take-off and landing aircraft
PORTS
In the third quarter, container traffic in the port of New York decreased by -16.8% percent.
New York
In the first nine months of 2023, the decline was -21.4% percent.
PORTS
ONE acquires 20% of container terminal Rotterdam World Gateway
Singapore
Completed the acquisition of 51% of US TraPac and Yusen Terminals
INDUSTRY
OMT's strategy aims to accompany shipping on the road of decarbonisation
Turin
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Satisfaction of Assshipowners for the ban on the digitalization of ports
Rome
Messina : We hope that the resources will be put on the ground in the expected timeframe
MOURNING
Antonio Cosulich, former chairman of the Brotherhood group Cosulich, has died.
Genoa
He was the second president of the International Bunker Industry Association
INFRASTRUCTURE
Federlogistics launches an alarm on the effects of climate on ports and coasts
Genoa
Merlo : immediately divert the resources of the PNRR that are at risk of not being used on interventions to strengthen works at sea
TRANSPORTATION
Tarlazzi (Uiltransport) : Government to intervene on emergencies in transport
Rome
Soliciting ad hoc amendments in the Budget Law
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
At the Spezia the conference "Under the sign of the port"
The Spezia
Organized by the AdSP, will be held on November 10
MEETINGS
Conference on "The proposal for reform of the Union Customs Code"
Milan
Organized by Fedespedi, it will be held on October 24 in Milan
MEETINGS
At the Spezia the conference "Under the sign of the port"
The Spezia
Organized by the AdSP, will be held on November 10
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Cargo Rail Italy (Captrain Italia) will operate the rail manoeuvring activities in the Domodossola border airport
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Assiterminal, well the ban the funds to the AdSP for digitalization
Genoa
Appreciation also from Spediporto
COMPANIES
Bluferries has become part of the FS Group Logistics
Rome
Safeguarded the occupational level today consisting of 145 people
COMPANIES
In the third quarter, Textainer's revenues fell by -6.2% percent.
Hamilton
At the beginning of next year the ownership of the container rental company will go to the Stonepeak
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
The Spezia Port Service obtains the patent for the software that handles the controls of the goods
The Spezia
The recognition was communicated by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy
COMPANIES
Wallenius Wilhelmsen records a decline in turnover and a firm earnings growth
Lysaker
Stable in the July-September period the volumes of rotable loads carried by the fleet
