In the third quarter, traffic in the ports of Montenegro decreased by -22.1% percent
The goods to and from Italy grew by 44.2% percent
Podgorica
November 9, 2023
In the third quarter of this year, the trend of traffic degrowth in the ports of Montenegro has continued since the beginning of this year. In the July-September period, 671.0 million tonnes were handled, with a -22.1% decline over the same period in 2022, of which 383.7 million tonnes of cargo at boarding (-11.0%) and 287.2 million tonnes of cargo at landing (-33.2%). The total traffic with Italy alone amounted to 59.8 million tonnes (+ 44.2%), with goods at the port of Montenegrin ports totalling 32.6 million tonnes (+ 33.0%) and those on landing at 27.3 million tonnes. (+ 60.3%).
Passenger traffic was 265mila people (+ 12.1%), of which 76mila was from and for Italy (-20.4%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher