In the July-September period, Finnlines ' revenues fell -12.2% percent

In the third quarter of this year, Finnlines, the shipping company of the Italian group Grimaldi operating in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Bay of Biscay, posted revenue of 176.8 million euros, down -12.2% percent on the corresponding period of 2022. Operating costs rose slightly by 2.5% percent to 159.0 million. The gross operating margin was 42.1 million euros (-41.1%), operating profit of 18.4 million (-62.9%) and net profit of 15.1 million euros (-69.1%).
In the July-September period of 2023 the company's fleet of ro-pax vessels transported 157mila trucks (179mila in the same period in 2022), 33mila cars not to the passenger (26mila), 319mila tonnes of other goods (342mila) and 254mila passengers (228mila).