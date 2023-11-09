Global Ship Lease records record quarterly revenue

After 13 quarters of earnings growth, with the net economic result that in the third quarter of 2022 marked a record value in the wake of the exceptionally favourable phase of the containerized maritime transport market, in the third quarter of 2023 the net profit of the Global Ship Lease carrier (GSL) chartered vessel registered a decline even though, having been equal to 82.7 million, resulted in the second highest ever and lower value of -7.7% at the historic peak reached in the same period last year.
In the third quarter of this year, despite the continuation of the growth attenuation of the business volume, GSL recorded a record value of revenues that stood at 174.5 million (1.2%), of which 173.0 million (+ 6.0%) generated by chartered time charter rentals. Operating profit was 94.2 million (-7.4%).