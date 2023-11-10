The Turkish Admiral Container Lines arrives in Venice

Yesterday at the Venice Intermodal Terminal (TIV) in Porto Marghera
Admiral Mars
, a container ship with a capacity of
of 801 TEUs used by Turkey's Admiral Container Lines in a new
weekly service that connects the lagoon port with some of the
major ports in the Eastern Mediterranean such as those of Israel
(Haifa/Ashdod), Egypt (Alexandria) and Turkey (Istanbul/Mersin) and
with stopovers at the Slovenian port of Koper.
"With this new service," the president underlined
of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Northern, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio - relevance confirmed
strategic strategy of the commercial sector for our airport.
The activation of the new route, which is also possible thanks to the
professionalism and efficiency of commercial terminals such as
TIV, in addition to proving the attractiveness of the Veneto airport,
will make it possible to fuel important traffic to and from the countries
overlooking the Eastern Mediterranean. The Authority shall
be ready to respond to market needs and provide new
opportunities for the entire regional and regional industrial fabric and the
The North-East boasts a strong vocation for exports. For that
We have launched the selection of qualified personnel in the field of
ICT and Technical Management'.