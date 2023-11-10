In the July-September period, HMM's revenues decreased by -58.4%

In the third quarter of this year, the
significant reduction in the company's financial results
South Korean HMM shipping despite the sharp increase in
volumes of containerized goods transported by the fleet that is
counterbalanced by the continuous decline in the value of
sea freight rates. In the period, the company's revenues
amounted to 2,126.6 billion won ($1.6 billion),
with a decrease of -58.4% compared to the third quarter of last year,
of which more than 1.7 trillion won generated by the
container transport (-63.2%) and €333.6 billion from business
maritime freight of bulk (+4.1%), including revenues of
€197.3 billion produced by the dry bulk segment (-17.8%) and
€136.3 billion from liquid bulk (+70.8%). Costs
decreased by -16.9% to
over 1.9 trillion won.
HMM closed the third quarter of 2023 with an operating profit
by 75.8 billion won (-97.1%) and a net profit of 95.4 billion won
(-96,4%).
During the period, the company's container fleet
transported loads totalling more than one million
TEU (+12%) and in the quarter the average value of freight rates was
Result equal to 946 dollars/TEU (-66.9%).
In the first nine months of this year, the fleet transported
a total of more than 2.8 million TEUs, with an increase of
+4.0% over the same period of 2022, an activity that, together with the
and other operations, generated revenues of
to over 6.3 trillion won (-57.9%), an operating profit of 542.9
billion (-93.7%) and a net profit of 705.7 billion won
(-91,9%).