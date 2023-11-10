CMA CGM's quarterly financial performance deteriorated sharply

Like the other major shipping companies in the world
operate in the container sector, in the third quarter of 2023
French CMA CGM also deteriorated further
financial performance which, in addition to the transport segment,
containerised maritime sector, has also characterised the
operated by the transalpine group. In the period, revenues from
CMA CGMs amounted to $11.43 billion, with a
decrease of -42.6% compared to the third quarter of 2022, of which
€7.57 billion generated by shipping activities (-51.8%) and
€3.67 billion from logistics (-15.4%). The operating margin
Group gross amounted to $2.00 billion
(-78.2%), with a contribution of €1.59 billion from maritime transport
(-81.6%) and €348 million from logistics (-3.0%). Net profit
€388 million compared to €7.04 million
billion in the July-September period last year.
In the third quarter of 2023, the
Group transported cargo totalling €5.72 million
TEU (+0.9%). The French company has announced that the volumes are
continued to grow on the north-south and short-sea routes,
while they descended on the east-west routes.
Commenting on the quarterly results, the Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer of CMA CGM, Rodolphe Saadé,
explained that, "in the third quarter, the sector continued to
normalize, with a return to previous market conditions
the pandemic. However, our performance remained very strong
confirming our growth strategy in the
terminal and logistics sectors. Accordingly
As we enter this new cycle, we are more resilient. Yes
predicts, Saadé added, that the slowdown
of the world economy will continue to weigh on the
but the volumes transported are still substantial.
We continue to be committed to controlling our costs
and continue to focus on decarbonisation and
on the digitalization of the supply chain to better meet the
the needs of our customers."