In the third quarter, Yang Ming's revenues plummeted by -64.0%
After 14 consecutive quarters of growth, the operating result was negative
Keelung
November 13, 2023
In the third quarter of this year, the company's revenues
containerized shipping Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation
of Keelung recorded a significant drop of -64.0% being
35.9 billion Taiwanese dollars (1.1 billion
U.S. dollars) compared to Taiwan dollars 99.8 billion in
corresponding period in 2022. After 14 consecutive quarters of
growth, in the July-September period of 2023 the result
operating income was negative and amounted to -1.4 billion
Taiwanese dollars versus operating profit of $58.0 billion
at the same time last year. Net profit is
amounted to €2.9 billion (-94.2%).
In the first nine months of this year, revenues totalled
107.9 billion Taiwan dollars, down -65.9%
on the period January-September 2022. Operating profit is
€1.7 billion (-99.2%) and net profit of €6.3 billion
(-96,2%).
With regard to the expected performance of the business for the
next year, Yang Ming highlighted that the significant gap
between the growth rates of supply and demand will represent
a significant challenge, as the offer is expected to
will rise by +9.1% while the expected increase in demand is
only by +2.2%. The company also recalled that the development of the
of the maritime transport market is expected to be
influenced by the current high global inflation,
geopolitical tensions and the adjustment of the
containerized shipping market to the recent decision of the
European Commission not to extend the validity of the
Block Exemption Regulation on consortia between
Liner shipping companies
(
of 10
October 2023).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher