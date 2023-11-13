The Interporto della Toscana Centrale plans to quadruple the number of freight trains

The Interporto of Central Tuscany plans to go from the
Current 80 freight trains per year within the intermodal terminal
of Prato to 325 by 2025. The lens is included in the
New business plan approved by the Board of Directors
of the interport company, which also provides for the production of
2.8 million kilowatt-hours of green energy thanks to a new
photovoltaic system and the construction of connections
with the ports of Livorno and then La Spezia in sight
the upgrading of the tunnels of the Direttissima between Prato and
Bologna will open up new scenarios of connection with the north
Italy and northern Europe.
"The Interporto - noted the CEO
of the Interporto della Toscana Centrale, Antonio Napolitano - so far
has been mostly a real estate company,
now it focuses on its core business: intermodal activity,
giving numbers and concrete actions to individual projects. By 2025
We plan to increase from the current 80 trains per year to 325. One
progressive growth, which - Napolitano explained - will see the
2024 as an intermediate stage in which to activate in the terminal
intermodal the passage of 253 freight trains. Let's talk about numbers
strategic because they will connect the Prato Freight Village with the
port of Livorno and later with that of La Spezia'.
Other initiatives included in the business plan include
The destination of one thousand square meters of offices, already
furnished and immediately operational, to the training needs and
conferences of the operators present in the infrastructure
intermodal.