Agreement to establish a Volkswagen production and logistics hub close to the port of Port Said East

East Port Said Development (EPSD), a division of Egypt
Industrial Development Group (IDG) in charge of the development
of the East Port Said Special Economic Zone, has
An important agreement has been signed with the German car manufacturer
Volkswagen to create a center for fulfillment and logistics
of cars close to the port of Port Said East, which
It would thus become a primary hub for the automotive sector
being strategically located at the mouth of the Suez Canal in the
Mediterranean. The capacity of the hub, initially dedicated
painting and sheet metal stamping, it will be possible to
a first phase of 75,000 vehicles per year and then
150-250 thousand.
The agreement was also signed by Suez Canal
Economic Zone (SCZONE) and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) and
provides for the implementation of a feasibility study for the
creation of the East Port Said Automotive Zone (EPAZ) with a
investment of 240 million dollars. It is expected that the project
6,100 jobs, of which
2,100 direct.
The agreement is part of the Automotive Industry
Development Program (AIDP), the Cairo government's program for
make Egypt a hub for the African motor vehicle market,
in particular electric vehicles. With the agreement, the group
Volkswagen is committed to providing technical cooperation for the
achievement of the objectives of the programme.