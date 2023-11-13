Evergreen charges a -57.3% percent decline in quarterly revenue

In the third quarter of this year, the revenue of Evergreen Marine Corporation plunged by -57.3% percent as it amounted to 72.8 billion Taiwanese (2.2 billion U.S. dollars) compared to 170.4 billion in Taiwan in the same period of 2022. The operating costs of 5.4% billion were 60.4 billion euros. Operating profit amounted to 8.8 billion (-92.0% percent) and net profit to 23.0 billion Taiwanese (-77.6% percent).
In the first nine months of 2023, Taipei's containerized shipping company posted revenue of 207.0 billion in Taiwan, with a -59.9% percent decline in the corresponding period last year, in the face of operating costs equal to 166.0 billion (+ 1.6%). Operating profit was 30.0 billion (-91.2% percent) and net profit of 35.8 billion (-88.6% percent).
In the meantime, in addition to making the latest quarterly financial results, Evergreen also disclosed the amount of the nicknames it will apply with the inclusion of shipping under the EU ETS for the exchange of quotas of emissions in the European Union. The surcharge, which will be applied from the next first January to coincide with the entry into force of the European Directive, will be equal, for example, to 27 euros for each container from 20 ' (teu) for dry cargo shipped from Asia to Europe and 23 euro / teu for containers shipped from Asia to the Mediterranean-North Africa, surcharge that will result in 41 and 35 euro / teu respectively in the case of shipments of containers teu fridge. As for the surcharge for the EU ETS relating to shipments from Europe to Asia and Australia amounts to 14 euros / dry teu and 21 euros / reefer teu, while that for shipments from the Mediterranean / North Africa to Asia / Australia is 9 euros / dry teu and 14 euro / reefer teu.